Recycling Bin Could Help Clean Up Noel Community





NOEL -- A community recycling receptacle in Noel could help clean up the town and save city officials money on quarterly cleanup efforts.

Noel city council members on Tuesday night discussed the possibility of partnering with Noel Elementary School. A teacher is wanting to pursue a grant from Region M and secure a recycle bin trailer for community use. McDonald County Recycling Manager Bruce Arnold said he would assist with the effort.

The recycle receptable could be located at the east side of Harp's parking lot.

Noel City Clerk Deby Hopping said the city spends about $400 to $500 on hosting citywide cleanup efforts. Mayor Terry Lance said the recycling receptacle would significantly impact how much is spent on those ongoing cleanup efforts, estimating that city officials could save money.

City officials are still working on a solution for collecting and ridding the town of mattresses and tires.

In other news, officials are still working out details of a proposed property tax initiative that could hit the November ballot. City officials want to make sure that the community is educated about the issue as they move forward. Hopping said officials could have all the details solidified in August, to put the issue on the ballot in November.

City officials also discussed hosting another fire prevention meeting. The city held a special meeting last week for community members in an effort to discuss fire safety. The community experienced a second fire on Main Street on Jan. 5, the second one in over a year. Lance is scheduled to meet with members of the Muslim community this Sunday.

During departmental reports, Marshal Randy Wilson said he has averaged 25 arrests made, and now has two full-time officers working for the department. Street department superintendent Don Rutherford said he and his crew have been cleaning up around both street barns and have been filling up dumpsters in that effort. As he moves forward in his role, he has been overseeing repairs for the department and trying to secure a bucket truck. Council members approved his renting a bucket truck to take down the Christmas lights on Main Street.



