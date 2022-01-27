OPINION: There Are Benefits To Living Alone

Alone, or am I merely without the company of another? I suppose it's somewhat like that familiar question: Is the glass half full or is it really half empty? Simply put, it's all in the way one interprets an object or, for that matter, a situation. In my case, the interpretation is based solely on an involuntary condition, not a predicament, I find myself in -- living alone.

I remain speechless as the warmth and overwhelming majesty that must be felt embraces my very soul when the first hint of blue begins to spread over a summer morning's sky. You see, "Good morning" are words that I no longer need to include in my vocabulary -- just one of the benefits of living alone.

When the aching coldness chills the skin as the dark of night blankets the trees, hills and valleys on cold winter night, the house is still. There is not a single soul to bid "goodnight" to. I suppose I miss hearing those end-of-day words spoken to me but the lack of company no longer requires me to say the words.

There are no cold feet pushing against me as I try to fall asleep, and the extra winter blanket is all mine. The length and breadth of the queen-sized bed are mine to lay on as I please and I no longer need to wonder why she liked to lay her arm across my chest as she lay sleeping. An empty bed is another benefit of a solitary life.

Nobody asks those silly questions anymore. You know the ones I'm talking about. "Did you have a good day? How are you feeling? Can I bring you anything from the kitchen? Would you like to talk about it?" Just think about the number of questions I don't have to answer each and every day. What a time saver I now have.

The television is now mine and mine alone. I can watch anything I like and I am free from those discussions regarding program choices. I can watch all the football, baseball and basketball I like. I do, however, find myself pausing when I come across a good romance movie or one of those classics about the faithful family dog. There was a time when I needed to compromise and watch as a young girl, brother and father grew up in the South years ago; the south when mockingbirds sat on tree branches and sang. Those nights have passed. What a relief!

I now have complete freedom of movement as I walk for you see I no longer find that she has placed her hand in mine. There is that no longer anticipated reciprocating response when she said she loved me. I no longer have to say, "I love you." I don't know what I'll do with those extra breaths but I will most assuredly give that some thought.

I don't have to sit quietly and watch her as she sleeps. There are no reasons to hand anyone a tissue as she cried while watching a sad movie and I don't have to hold the hand of a sick friend. I'm sure I'll find better things to do as my life moves on. The downside is infinitesimal.

Nobody waits for me to return home, so I can stay away as long as I like. I no longer need to make that call saying, "I'll be late. Don't wait up for me." Oh sure, she rarely took my advice, as I found her sitting in bed reading one of her favorite books. She excused her lack of sleep by saying she just wasn't tired but I knew she was waiting for me. Now I don't have to let anyone know I'll be late.

The laundry day is uncomplicated now. There was a time when, and as I looked for my favorite pair of socks, I had to sort through all those many socks, men's and women's. The laundry I pull from the dryer now has only my clothes. I'll admit I sometimes miss tossing those multicolored socks back into the dryer but how easy it has become to find my socks! Granted, I am lacking that second opinion about how the new shirt looks, but sorting clothes has been greatly simplified.

Each night as my eyelids close, blocking out the darkness, and every morning when the sunlight creeps into my quiet bedroom as if challenging me to begin another day, another day of living alone, I tell myself just how lucky I am.

There is not a single person to break the silence. I have nobody to talk to as I watch the setting sun, nobody to share my thoughts with. I needn't consider watching the stars on a spring night with anyone, and alone and with nobody near, I can watch the water in the creek pass on its way to who knows where.

I noticed something strange the other day. I heard a voice, a sound that so very much reminded me of someone I used to know. I didn't move, not a turn of the head or even a muscle, and then suddenly and quite expectantly something strange happened. The corners of my mouth slowly turned upwards as a smile was born. I don't know why but it seemed so out of place as when I used to think about the special someone now removed from my world, the corners of that same mouth turned downward as I frowned. It felt so very good to smile as I thought about her, and that vanishing downward mouth is, I suppose, a good thing.

Now, and as I bring this story to a conclusion, it comes to me. Therein, within the tale of the frown and smile, lays another benefit of living alone. Oh sure, there is nobody to share the reason for the smile with but, on the other side of that coin, I don't have to explain the motive for that grin to anyone, and isn't that far better?

My heart begged her to stay but now I understand that a heart's wish is just make-believe; that understanding is just one more of the many benefits of living alone.

Stan Fine is a retired police officer and Verizon Security Department investigator who, after retiring in 2006, moved from Tampa, Fla., to Noel. Stan's connection to Noel can be traced back to his grandparents who lived most of their lives there. Stan began writing after the passing of his wife Robin in 2013. Opinions expressed are those of the author.