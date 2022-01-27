Mustangs Pick Up Big Win Over Wildcats

The Mustangs of McDonald County picked the perfect night to shake off their recent shooting woes, opening Big 8 Conference play with a 75-43 victory over the Cassville Wildcats at Mustang Arena on Tuesday night.

The win evens the Mustangs' season mark at 8-8, while Cassville dips to 7-13. It was also the conference opener for the Wildcats.

McDonald County entered Tuesday night's game coming off a 12-point loss to Neosho and a 23-point loss to Carthage. The Mustangs scored 43 points in each of those games and seemed determined to surpass that score from the opening tip against the Wildcats when senior guard Pierce Harmon hit the first of his four first-quarter 3-pointers just 12 seconds into the contest.

"We have struggled to shoot the ball lately," said McDonald County coach Brandon Joines. "It all started tonight with Pierce Harmon. When he hits that open three to start, everything just flowed from that. He was our leading scorer last year and he's been struggling somewhat from the field, and we're ready for him to get back to normal because, if he starts hitting, everybody's going to flow from it. If he's hitting, other teams can't key on our other shooters or our big men."

Harmon finished the quarter with 13 points and senior big man Eli McClain added 10 on five buckets underneath, spurring the Mustangs to a 30-9 advantage by quarter's end.

"They were hitting shots and we weren't guarding," said Cassville coach Zack Kleine.

Harmon followed his first 3-pointer with a free throw ahead of a layup by McClain and the Mustangs were off to a 6-0 lead by the 7:01 mark of the first quarter.

Cassville made it 8-4 on layups by Aidan Cook and Bryson Jacobson, then pulled to within a point when Cook nailed a 3 at the 5:18 mark.

But the Mustangs sent the Wildcats reeling with a 22-2 run fueled by three Harmon treys and three more buckets underneath by McClain to close the quarter and establish a 21-point lead after just one quarter of play.

While the McDonald County offense was lighting up the scoreboard, its defense, which limited the Wildcats to one 3-pointer and three other buckets, also received high praise from the coach of the Mustangs.

"The defensive effort was all hustle and grit," Joines said. "We did the job, and we did it from the get-go."

Even though Cassville won the second quarter, 11-9, the Mustangs flexed their muscles again in the third, scoring 24 more points while limiting the Wildcats to another nine-point frame and pushing their lead to 63-29 heading into the final stanza.

The Mustangs hit nine 3-pointers in the game, including two by Cross Dowd and one by Cole Martin when McDonald County turned the heat back up in the third quarter.

"This was a team win, 100 percent team effort," said Joines.

Joines said he's hopeful his Mustangs will ride the momentum from this win over Cassville into Friday night's conference matchup with Lamar.

"I told them (Monday) in practice that everything up to now doesn't matter," he said. "I don't care what it was. Key wins, key losses; none of that matters. We have a season that could put a number up on a banner. If we now hit conference season and start out the way we want, then we're going to start out with a solid win and then a solid win Friday against Lamar. But every senior group is going to want that number up there, because they can always look back and say, 'Hey, that was us, we got that one.' Hopefully, it's not the last one in the line. But every group wants that. This was a solid start and, hopefully, we can follow it up with another one on Friday."

McDonald County 75, Cassville 43

Cassville^9^11^9^14^--^43

MCHS^30^9^24^12^--^75

Cassville (7-13, 0-1): Leach 15, Hudson 6, Cook 5, Jacobson 5, Dunbar 4, Hadlow 4, Erving 2, Rhoads 2.

McDonald County (8-8, 1-0): E. McClain 21, Harmon 19, Dowd 13, Wagner 7, Woods 7, Martin 4, D. McClain 3, Behm 1.