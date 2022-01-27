McDonald County Historical Society Hosts Book Signing in Southwest City

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Historical Society hosted its second book signing event for "A Pictorial History of McDonald County" at the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library on Jan. 23.

Phyllis Chancellor, president of the McDonald County Historical Society and contributing author for "A Pictorial History of McDonald County," said at the event she, Gayla Baker and Lynn Tatum presented a slideshow showcasing photos from the book specific to Southwest City. Chancellor said she was able to learn more about Southwest City through community members who attended the event.

"We had some pictures that some of them were familiar with, the businesses or the places and they shared their perspectives," Chancellor said. "One of the men that was there was in the last graduating class from Southwest City High School, so I asked him what his perspective was."

Chancellor said that during the slideshow there was "give and take" between the presenters and community members, adding details and information on the photos being discussed.

Chancellor said she believes the book is important and should be purchased because it shares important pieces of information on a diverse and vibrant county.

"It tells an important story about a very special county," Chancellor said. "It includes a wide variety of information from all over the county."

Gayla Baker, contributing author of A Pictorial History of McDonald County, said she'd deem the event a success as she was able to learn more about Southwest City while being welcomed by the Southwest City community.

"After we were done with our presentation, people stayed and visited and talked with us," Baker said. "We felt very welcome there and they were very hospitable."

Baker said at the event she learned more about where certain buildings were and heard stories circling around certain individuals and families that event attendees had connections to.

"It's always interesting to hear someone else's take on something, especially if they lived there and have been there all their lives," Baker said. "That's who you want to talk to if you want to learn about that area."

Lynn Tatum, board chair for the historical society and contributing author of "A Pictorial History of McDonald County," said she is thankful that the community supported the historical society through their second book signing.

"I want to be sure that many thanks are expressed to the folks at Southwest City for coming to our gathering and sharing interesting and new details about the fascinating history of their town," Tatum said.

The McDonald County Historical Society is considering hosting a book signing in Goodman, although a date has yet to be set.



