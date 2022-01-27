Lady Mustangs Come Up Short At The Free-Throw Line

The Cassville Lady Wildcats made only one of the three free throws they attempted in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's game against McDonald County at Mustang Arena, but that one was enough to seal a 45-44 victory for the visitors.

The loss was the first in Big 8 Conference play for the Lady Mustangs, who fall to 3-13 and 2-1. Cassville improves to 11-9 and 1-2.

"After a five-game losing streak, we needed that one," said Lady Wildcats coach Reed Smith.

McDonald County led 35-33 as the fourth quarter opened, but the Lady Mustangs went 3 for 9 at the free-throw line in the final frame, including misses on the front end of three one-and-one attempts.

"We missed some free throws at the end that just killed us," said McDonald County coach Sean Crane. "We'd outplayed them in every facet of the game. We're better than them. We just have to make free throws. We can't rely on other people to bail us out. We've just got to knock down some shots."

The Lady Mustangs scored the first six points of the fourth quarter on a steal and layup by senior Addy Leach, a layup by Samara Smith off a pass from Leach and then two free throws by Leach for a 41-33 lead with 5:46 left to play.

Cassville responded with two jumpers in the lane by Sharayah Seymour before Smith put back her own miss to give the Lady Mustangs a 43-37 lead at the 2:39 mark.

After another Seymour basket 14 seconds later brought the Lady Wildcats within four at 43-39, the Lady Mustangs sandwiched a pair of charity stripe misses around an over-and-back turnover as the clock slipped under the one-minute mark.

Ashlynn Bryan then drilled a 3-pointer for Cassville with 55 seconds remaining and, after a missed free throw at the other end, the Lady Wildcats turned the ball back over to the Lady Mustangs.

Reagan Myrick then gave the home team a 44-42 lead with a free throw at :26.5, only to see the visitors tie the game with :19.1 remaining on a short jumper by Riley Morris.

McDonald County turned the ball over on its ensuing possession but got the ball right back when Cassville was whistled for a backcourt violation.

After a timeout by the visitors, McDonald County misfired on two free throws with :08.3 on the clock.

Seymour rebounded the second miss and Bryan was fouled at the other end, sending the junior to the line for two shots with :02.1 left in the game.

"I make each one of the girls pick a saying in their head right before they shoot (a free throw)," said Smith. "(Bryan's) is, 'Find the loops, follow through.' So, I just reminded her, 'Hey, calm down, find the loops and follow through.' And she did it. She nailed it."

Bryan's second shot indeed found the loops and McDonald County's long toss at the buzzer was short of the mark for the 45-44 Cassville win.

"We played really well. The free-throw line just cost us the game," said Crane. "We've been in tons of situations like that and literally have never come out on top. We show our youth a lot. We should have at least gone to overtime, but that's what happens."

McDonald County raced out to a 13-9 lead after the first quarter, only to see Cassville rally with a 16-12 second quarter for a 25-25 tie at the half. The Lady Mustangs eased out in front heading into the last frame on the strength of a 10-8 third quarter.

Cassville 45, McDonald County 44

Cassville^9^16^8^12^--^45

MCHS^13^12^10^9^--^44

Cassville (11-9, 1-2): Seymour 18, Bryan 9, Morris 8, Hatterman 5, McCracken 5.

McDonald County (3-13, 2-1): Leach 13, Smith 10, Cooper 8, Elwood 8, Myrick 3, Clarkson 2.