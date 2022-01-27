Goodman Hires Full-Time Officer

GOODMAN -- During its meeting Tuesday, the Goodman Board of Aldermen held a closed session in which members decided to hire a new full-time police officer.

Officer Chris Sutherland said he was willing to answer questions in open session about moving him to full-time, but board members preferred to hold their questions for the brief closed session. Following the closed session, Mayor JR Fisher announced that one vote was taken and that Sutherland was the city's newest full-time officer.

Also, the board approved a resolution for a recreational trails grant. Fisher explained the resolution does not mean the city is moving forward with the grant process, but the representative at the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council cannot take any action on behalf of the city without the resolution.

The city previously applied for but did not receive the grant in question from the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council to build a walking trail around the ballpark.

Fisher updated the board on a situation involving drainage around the school. The area has been flooding and the city has paid for some engineering to address the issue. The school district's engineers are working together with the city's engineers on the problem. Fisher said things are moving slowly but "they are working on it."

During a review of departmental reports, Fisher highlighted the police department's December calls and its 2021 total calls.

The December report included:

Total calls for service, 125; traffic stops, 25; citizen assists, 5; domestics, 2; agency assists, 6; 911 hangups, 8.

The 2021 calls for service totaled 1,960. Some of the higher-volume call types included:

Traffic accidents, 16; alarm calls, 20; animal complaints, 68; burglaries, 15; citizen assists, 101; domestics (verbal/physical) 108; nuisance, 28; thefts, 46; traffic stops, 477; traffic pursuits, 9.

Other Business

The board approved certification of election candidates. Running for North Ward alderman are Nelson Watson and John Bunch, and running for South Ward alderman is Clay Sexson.

The board also heard from public works superintendent Kevin Carter that the water tower needs to be sandblasted and painted inside, and approved the payment of bills in the amount of $38,918.