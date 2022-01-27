Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday, Jan. 28. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the center serving a meal. The dance starts at 7 p.m., with the Timberline Country Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. This is a good place for families. Call 417-628-3314 or 617-640-6742 for more information.

Bunker Hill Quilt Club Lunch on Square

Bunker Hill Quilt Club will be hosting lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, on Pineville Square. The menu will be chicken noodle soup, broccoli-cheese soup and potato soup. Homemade desserts and ice tea are available.

There will be singing from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Bunker Hill Community Building. Everyone is welcome.

Applications Available For Agribusiness Academy

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is offering 30 high school students representing 4-H clubs and FFA chapters, as well as farm families, throughout Missouri the opportunity to explore careers in agriculture through the 2022 Missouri Agribusiness Academy. The Missouri Agribusiness Academy is a competitive program for sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related degrees and careers.

The first leg of the 2022 Missouri Agribusiness Academy will be held Monday through Friday, June 6 to 10, and marks the program's 35th year. Students interested in participating must submit an application by Tuesday, Feb. 1.

For applications and guidelines, as well as more information on the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

Private Pesticide Applicator's Training

McDonald/Newton Private Pesticide Applicator's Training will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at the Neosho Newton County Library in Neosho. This training is for producers of agricultural commodities, 18 years or older, wishing to renew or receive their private pesticide applicator's license in order to buy and apply restricted-use chemicals on their own land.

License holders need to renew their license every five years. Register by Friday, Feb. 4, at https://extension.missouri.edu/events/private-pesticide-applicator-training-neosho. For more information about the pesticide applicator training, contact the MU Extension in Newton County at 417-455-9500.

Build My Future

The Missouri Job Center, in cooperation with FutureLink and WIB, will be hosting a hands-on, building trades career expo for high school students in southwest Missouri. The expo will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 31, at the Newton County Fairgrounds in Neosho. For details to register, visit BuildMyFutureSWMO.com.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus (also known as the Bella Vista Women's Chorus) rehearses at the Bella Vista's First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas State covid-19 guidelines. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care and veterans centers, and is preparing for a late spring 2022 Jazz Concert. If you love to sing and are a woman from Benton, Washington or McDonald counties, please join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Rehearsals are Mondays from 12:45 to 3 p.m. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or check out www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Perfect Harmony

All activities of Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus are put on hold until further notice. Practices in January are canceled and will be rescheduled for a later time. This is being done due to the current environment with the coronavirus and its variants. For more information, contact [email protected]