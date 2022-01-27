This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Jan. 9

Dillon Andrew Hackworth, 24, Anderson, domestic assault

Daniel Eugene Scott Kirkpatrick, 19, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle and equipment violation

Jan. 11

Amanda M. Knapp, 34, Goodman, property damage

Taiosiky Danny Masauo, 41, Noel, assault, trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Lori Ann Moura, 32, Noel, probation violation

Jose Alejandro Reyes Gomez, 20, Joplin, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit

Richard Wayne Wagner, 31, Goodman, driving while revoked/suspended

Samantha Jo Youngblood, 37, Noel, conspiracy to commit class a/b/c felony or unclassed felony exceeding 10 years

Jan. 12

Jeffery Boer, 48, Goodman, theft/stealing -- leased or rented property

Virginia Ella Marteen Ellis, 43, Joplin, shoplifting

Angoluk Niffang, 44, Jay, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, exceeded posted speed limit, driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Steven Lawrence Raymo, 42, Pineville, theft/stealing

Matthew L. Smith, 23, Anderson, probation violation and sodomy or attempted sodomy

Jacob Power Stracener, 28, Stella, failure to register motor vehicle, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Jan. 13

Travis Rolland Buchele, 32, Southwest City, receiving stolen property, out-of-state fugitive, domestic assault, knowingly burning or exploding, property damage, burglary and theft/stealing

Jan. 14

Kieffer Michael Applebee, 30, Neosho, driving while revoked/suspended

Milo Cobra Shae Crabtree, 25, Stella, probation violation

Sonya Natosha Dawson, 47, Anderson, domestic assault

Silas Carl Groh, 38, Pineville, probation violation and theft/stealing

Veston Jack Martin, 25, Rocky Comfort, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt , operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner – involving an accident, DWI -- serious physical injury and as owner, operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Terry May, 36, Anderson, burglary