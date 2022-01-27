Aragon Takes Second At Big 8 Meet

McDonald County's Gisel Aragon placed second in the 174-pound division and scored 14 points for McDonald County's girls wrestling team on Wednesday, Jan. 19, in Monett.

Aragon (11-7) defeated Monett's Rylee Poole by fall in 2 minutes, 16 seconds in the opening round. Aragon was defeated by Isabella Renfro of Seneca by fall in 2:35 in the finals.

"I thought she did an outstanding job and with her only loss coming to returning state placer Isabella Renfro, she showed she is capable at competing well in the 174 pound weight class," said McDonald County coach Josh Factor.

Overall, McDonald County finished eighth with 28 points. Marshfield won the meet with 197, beating second-place Cassville with 162.

Stacy Lopez-Apolinar took fifth place in the 141-pound class and scored four points.

Lopez-Apolinar defeated Haley Morse by fall in 2:59 in the fourth round for her only victory of the day. Lopez-Apolinar dropped matches by fall to Camryn Elliott of Marshfield (2:47), Essie Hibbert of Logan-Rogersville (5:36) and Kirsten Bruegel of Seneca (0:42).

McDonald County's Jaslyn Benhumea (110-pound class) and Teryn Torrez (149) also competed in the tournament.

MCHS versus Glendale

The Lady Mustangs competed against Glendale and Parkview on Thursday.

McDonald County picked up an 18-12 victory over Glendale.

At 110, Benhumea picked up a fall victory in 1:47 over Glendale's Alexis Prine.

McDonald County's Lopez-Apolinar (141) and Aragon (174) picked up forfeit wins.

Glendale's Raelynn Hale defeated MCHS's Teryn Torrez by fall in 4:25 at 149.

MCHS versus Parkview

Parkview defeated McDonald County 24-18 in the other dual match.

Rose Le of Parkview defeated Benhumea by fall in 1:07 at 110.

Parkview also picked up forfeit victories at 100, 115 and 120.

Lopez-Apolinar (141), Torrez (149) and Aragon (174) picked up forfeit victories for McDonald County.