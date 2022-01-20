School District Facing Challenges Due To Covid Numbers

PINEVILLE -- McDonald County R-1 School District is facing covid-19 policy changes in addition to new pandemic challenges.

Joy Hardridge, assistant superintendent for McDonald County R-1 School District, said a key policy change was made in December of last year, surrounding covid-19 quarantine guidelines. Hardridge said the Missouri Attorney General, Eric Schmitt, made it impossible for schools in the state to enforce a mandatory quarantine period for students.

According to an article published by Schmitt on his state site, "The recent decision from the Cole County Circuit Court is consequential as it relates to public health orders. Today, I sent a letter to public health agencies and school districts across the state informing them of the decision and demanding they rescind and cease enforcement and publicizing of public health orders, mask mandates, quarantine orders, or other orders that were declared null and void by the recent decision," Attorney General Schmitt said."

Hardridge said, although many students are undergoing a quarantine period if they've tested positive or been exposed, the school district cannot require that students quarantine. Hardridge said she is also worried about the possible uptick of positive cases in schools due to a rapidly decreasing supply of covid-19 tests.

"Our testing supply is dwindling rapidly," Hardridge said. "We have had testing where we could test in each of our buildings [when] our school nurses could. However, because of the testing shortage, we're not able to reorder those supplies. So, what we have right now is kind of what we're stuck with."

Hardridge said, in addition to a lack of tests, the school district is facing a lack of teachers as many staff members have had to quarantine. Hardridge said the staff shortage may influence whether the district is able to continue in-person schooling.

"It [a school shutdown] is not out of the realm of possibility," Hardridge said. "If we do, it'll most likely be because of a staff shortage. And not necessarily positive staff. We had 55 out yesterday and we have 60 out today," Hardridge said on January 11. So, we're able to sustain this level, but if it ramped up significantly above that, then we'd have to make some kind of consideration."

Later that week, the McDonald County R-1 school district scheduled an AMI day on Friday, January 14, due to a lack of staff after facing an onslaught of staff and student absences.

Ken Schutten, communications director for the district, said, "due to a rising number of our staff and students being out of school because of sickness, the McDonald County School District will not be in session on Friday, January 14."

Schutten noted that suspended in-person classes on January 14 were considered a "wellness day" and that the district's custodial staff spent the day cleaning and disinfecting school buildings in the district.

Hardridge said, while the district is facing staff shortages, teachers in schools are being financially compensated to assist in others' classrooms on their plan periods.

"We are paying teachers on their plan period, they can cover classrooms that don't have a sub," Hardridge said. "We are doing our best to cover with just every available person, combining classes when we need to."

Hardridge said an additional worry the district is facing concerns the district's food provider, Opaa! Food Management Inc.

"We're concerned right now [that] our food contractor, Opaa!, has many employees that are out, and right now they're able to cover actually pulling from other school districts to come and help," Hardridge said. "But that's a concern too. Will we be able to staff the kitchens and feed the students?"

Hardridge said, amidst increased difficulties, the district will keep schools open as long as possible, prioritizing student and staff safety along the way.