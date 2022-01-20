RELIGION: See What God Can Do, If You Let Him

It was a cold Sunday morning but warm in God's house as we gathered to worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church. We were greeted by Doug Cory, and Mary McCaine was celebrating a birthday. Special prayers were offered for Barbara and all of those in our schools and communities with illness. The business meeting will be held Sunday night at 6 p.m.

"Values" was the adult Sunday school lesson as we studied Ezekiel and Psalm 139. The lesson reminds us that God values all human life. "We should speak on behalf of the unborn and contend for the sanctity of all human life from conception to natural death" (Matthew 5:14-16).

Linda Abercrombie read Psalm 139:7 and shared a devotional, "Running Away." As a child, we may have run away from home and, even as adults, we may feel like running away at times. We should remember that God is our great protector in difficult times.

Tyrel Lett and Rick Lett served as offertory ushers and Jerry Abercrombie led the congregational hymns, with Susan Cory at the piano. We joined voices in singing "What A Friend We Have In Jesus."

Our pastor, Mark Hall, began Sunday's message, "The Ghost of Christian's Past," by referring to Jeremiah 20:11 and saying, "A person does not decide his future. People do not decide their future. His past does not decide his future. God has a beautiful future for him and his godly choices decide his future."

Brother Mark also referred to Philippians 3:11-12 about pressing toward the goal and told us that the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror because we are to keep looking forward, not back. He talked about Paul, telling us he wrote half of the New Testament when he was wholly and spiritual. "But before Christ got a hold of him, he was born a Pharisee; he was rough and a killer of Christians. He was not perfect, but when Jesus got a hold of him, he changed. Looking back, there were things Paul wasn't proud of. Everyone has a past -- some rougher than others. There are things we look back on that we are not proud of. We are haunted by the ghost of our past. If you haven't been, pray for those of us who have."

Brother Mark told us that we have to look ahead through the windshield and not the rearview mirror. He talked about three things about our past that can affect that. First, the devil chases you with your past. Second, people will condemn you with your past. And, third, you can't let yourself be held captive by your past.

Brother Mark referred to Revelation 12:10 and told us the devil chases us with our past. "He keeps tabs of our sins and shoves them in our face when we want to serve God. Spiritually, we run hard after God; but the devil chases us, reminding us of our past and tells us we can't serve Jesus because of our past. We must submit to God to resist the devil."

Brother Mark told us that, second, people will condemn you with your past. "They will call you names like they did Jesus and label you, and at the same time call themselves Christians. They are on the devil's payroll. Sticks and stones may break your bones, but words can ruin a life. How can someone be worthless if Jesus died for them?"

Third, you can't let yourself be held captive by your past. Brother Mark referred to Isaiah 6:5 and Luke 5:8 and told us that poor life choices catch up with us and our past can hold us captive. "Quit trying to escape consequences and escape the choices. Consequences will always be here. Make godly choices. Let Jesus help you with that. Use the Jesus 'reset.' Those who have watched your past will see your past, but give them time to see what God can do in your life if you will let Him."

In closing, Brother Mark told us that the good news is that "Jesus will carry out your past like a sack of trash. Jesus will get rid of it and God will leave it in the trash and haul it off. Throw your past in the trash and leave it there. Don't dig it back out. Stick with Jesus. You can't escape the consequences, but you can escape the past. Temptation hits everyone. Submit to God and make good choices. The first choice is to change and confess to God. We can be saved and still sin. Don't hold yourself captive to the past. God will carry it out in the trash and you won't have to be haunted or held captive by it. People will be shocked and amazed what God can do in your life."

Our hymn of invitation was "Only Trust Him," and Doug Cory gave the benediction.

