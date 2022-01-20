Sign in
Rapid Covid Tests In Short Supply

The McDonald County Health Department faces a lack of rapid tests, leading to fewer community members being tested. January 20, 2022 at 8:32 a.m.
PHOTO BY ALEXUS UNDERWOOD McDonald County Health Department faces a lack of rapid covid-19 tests in the Omicron surge. The health department is currently prioritizing uninsured individuals for testing.

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Health Department, alongside many other organizations, is facing a lack of covid-19 tests, particularly rapid tests.

Paige Behm, the administrator of the McDonald County Health Department, said reduced testing at the department stems from rapid testing shortages as well as staff shortages.

"Everyone is needing testing around the country, so they're [tests] in short supply," Behm said. "We just had this omicron hit and so much testing is needed. We're short-staffed, as well trying to keep up with the cases that come in daily."

Behm said, although there are tests available, the majority of people want instant tests, which are in short supply.

"The real problem is that people want instant testing," Behm said. "That's what's in such high demand. We can do testing through Lab Corp, but you need to wait on results for 2-3 days. So, I think that's the problem. There's plenty of testing out there -- it's the rapid testing that everyone wants."

Behm said, although the number of tests a day has decreased at the health department, the department still conducts approximately 15-18 tests a day. Behm said the health department is prioritizing testing individuals without insurance as individuals with insurance have additional testing options.

"We prioritize those without insurance because we know they have a lack of access to health care, so we're basically seeing them if they're uninsured," Behm said. "If they have insurance, they can call their doctor -- all the clinics are also testing in McDonald County."

Behm said, if individuals have been exposed to covid-19 or begin to show symptoms, they should be testing as soon as possible. Behm said any individuals who have been exposed should undergo a 10-day quarantine, five days at home and five days of wearing a mask.

Behm said, if individuals can be tested at the health department or at a clinic, they're more likely to get accurate results than relying on a home test.

"Home tests are not as reliable as the PTR rapid tests that we're using here or the lab tests," Behm said. "But, if someone's symptomatic, generally, they're about 80% accurate as far as results."

Behm said, with the lack of rapid tests, she believes there are more positive cases in the community than are currently being reported.

"I definitely think there are a lot more cases than we realize," Behm said. "For some people, it can just be symptoms of a common cold. Some people may experience a headache, and it gets better. So, they don't get out and get tested because it's difficult to get tested right now. It's just so important to protect yourself and wear a mask."

Individuals without insurance can schedule a covid-19 test at the McDonald County Health Department.

