Noel Woman's Club Meeting

NOEL -- The Noel Woman's Club held its New Year monthly meeting on Jan. 11. The meeting was called to order by Vice President Vicki Barth. Club members recited the pledge of allegiance and Lord's Prayer.

Minutes were read by acting secretary Vicki Barth from October, November and December. The club did not have a meeting in November due to illness and members being out of town, and December was the club's Christmas party.

Roll call was taken with five members present.

Bonnie Leonard gave the treasurer's report. It was voted to donate to the Southwest City Senior Center. It was also voted on to donate to the Noel Methodist Church for allowing the club to use its facility for monthly meetings. Bonnie distributed the financial report for 2021 with all the deposits and checks written so that club members can see how the club is doing financially. Yearly dues were collected from those members in attendance.

Members discussed the "drive-by" chicken spaghetti dinner held in November and deemed it a success. The club received several donations, as well, and thanks the community for its support!

Club members discussed doing the cookies for Valentine's Day for Meals on Wheels again this year. Each member will bring four dozen cookies to the next meeting.

A card was passed around to sign for Debbie Powell, who is a bit under the weather.

New officers were elected for 2022 as follows: president, Melissa Lance; vice president, Joyce Britton; secretary, Vicki Barth; and treasurer, Bonnie Leonard.

New committees were also formed as follows: Books and Programs -- Hannah Bartholomew, Historian -- Linda Jefferson, Newspaper -- Vicki Barth, Condolence -- Linda Jefferson, Scholarships -- Linda Jefferson, and Cemetery -- Hannah Bartholomew.

It was voted to have a Valentine gift exchange at the next meeting. Members, please remember to bring a small gift for that exchange.

A signup sheet was also passed around for hostess duty for next year. Hannah is now in charge of that duty.

Hannah was the hostess and served delicious refreshments with her special turkey salad and homemade wassail. Thank you, Hannah, for the wonderful food!

The next meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 8. The hostess will be Vicki Barth. The Valentine gift exchange and the bag cookies for the Meals on Wheels are on the agenda.

The club would love to have new members. If you are interested, please contact President Melissa Lance at 417-455-6674.