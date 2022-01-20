Mustangs Struggle To Score Again

ANDERSON -- McDonald County's defense came to play Tuesday night, holding Neosho below its team scoring average.

But for the second straight game, the Mustangs' offense struggled to find any rhythm in a 55-43 loss to the Wildcats at Mustang Arena.

"We did not shoot the ball well," said McDonald County boys' basketball coach Brandon Joines. "Defensively, we had 100 percent effort. We held them to 55 points, which is not their season average. You know, they just had 77 (Monday) night against Willard. Defensively, I thought we did our job. They did not know how to react to our defense, especially the way we came out. But we could not score the ball."

McDonald County struggled to score in its last ballgame, a 66-43 loss to Carthage on Jan. 6.

On Tuesday, McDonald County missed all 12 shots it took from behind the 3-point line in the first half, which led to Neosho taking a 28-17 lead at intermission.

The Mustangs would get within nine twice -- at the start of the third and fourth quarters -- but no closer as the offensive struggle continued in the second half.

"It just was not falling, so we had 17 at the half and that dug us our hole," Joines said. "Effort-wise, it was not that. It was not effort. We were right there with work ethic and everything. You know we struggled to rebound the ball at times but, overall, the hustle and the grit were there. We just could not score the ball for whatever reason. We had good looks."

It didn't help that the Mustangs were missing center Teddy Reedybacon, who was out with an injury.

"But at the same time, there's no excuse -- we didn't score the ball," Joines said. "We had an offensive crew out there that could produce but, for whatever reason, it was not our night."

Reedybacon had a cast on his right forearm and hand. Joines said the injury was suffered in practice and he could miss another week-and-a-half to two weeks.

"We're going to roll with the guys we've got," Joines said. "That's what we have to do."

McDonald County (7-8) led most of the first quarter before a late Wildcat surge pushed Neosho ahead, 12-10, after the first quarter.

K'dyn Waters had a layup and Carter Baslee converted a three-point play to put the Wildcats ahead.

Cross Dowd hit a baseline jumper to start the second quarter and tie the game at 12, but the Wildcats answered with a 9-0 to take the lead for good.

Waters had five points in that run, including a three-point play. Pierce Harmon split a pair of free throws on three occasions to bring McDonald County back within 21-15.

Carter Fenske answered with a 3-pointer for the Wildcats to go up 24-15.

Harmon scored inside to pull within 24-17, but Baslee ended the half with back-to-back easy lay-ups for a 28-17 lead.

The third quarter saw the Mustangs stay within striking distance. Neosho went up by 12, only to have Harmon hit a 3-pointer and bring the margin back within nine.

But by the end of the third quarter, the Wildcats had built a 42-30 lead.

Sterling Woods hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth as McDonald County got within 42-33, but Kael Smith answered for the Wildcats to get the margin back up to double digits.

The Wildcats (11-5) would lead by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Waters finished with 20 points to lead Neosho, while Smith had 11.

Woods led McDonald County with 16 points, while Harmon had 10, Eli McClain eight, Cole Martin five and Cross Dowd four.

Joines also credited the work of Destyn Dowd, who did not score but came off the bench and played well defensively.

"Destyn Dowd came in and he worked his butt off defensively, hustled everywhere," Joines said. "That's his job in that moment."

The Mustangs are scheduled to open Big 8 Conference play next Tuesday at home against Cassville.

"We start conference play on Tuesday and we hope to get things reversed here because, obviously, we're on a little stretch that we would like to kick," Joines said.

Neosho 55, McDonald County 43

Neosho^12^16^14^13^--^55

MCHS^10^7^13^13^--^43

Neosho (11-5): Waters 20, Smith 11, Baslee 7, Green 5, Siler 4, Fenske 3, Franklin 3, Hendricks 2.

McDonald County (7-8): Woods 16, Harmon 10, McClain 8, Martin 5, C. Dowd 4.