McDonald County Press Obituaries For January 20, 2022

Kenneth Dale Bacher

March 13, 1934

Jan. 7, 2022

Kenneth Dale Bacher, 87, died Jan. 7, 2022, at his home in Anderson, Mo.

He was born March 13, 1934, in Verona, Mo., to Chris and Hazel (Hailey) Bacher. He was a lifelong resident of Verona until October 2019 when he and his wife Jodelle moved to their present home in Anderson. He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on Jan. 14, 1951, and in 1952, he began a lifelong career of preaching and teaching the good news of God's Kingdom to all he came in contact with. He married Jodelle (Shumate) Sept. 8, 1962.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Evelyn.

He is survived by his wife, Jodelle.

There will be "Zoom" memorial service officiated by his brother-in-law, Joseph Reut, at 2 p.m. Jan. 22, 2022.

Paula Elaine Hoy

April 22, 1959

Jan. 8, 2022

Paula Elaine Hoy, 62 of Noel, Mo., died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at her home.

She was born April 22, 1959, in Kansas City, Mo., to Paul and Doris (Divine) Killion. She grew up in the Kansas City area and attended school at Park Hill High. On June 18, 1977, she married Wayne D. Hoy. They moved to Noel in 1985. She was a homemaker and volunteered for the Kiwanis Program, the Noel Baseball Program, and the local 4H club. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and different book clubs. She enjoyed coaching local baseball teams.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband Wayne, in 2018.

Survivors are three children, Jeremy Hoy (Misty), Wendy Collins (Bryan), both of Noel, Michelle Laber (Craig) of Independence, Mo.; 12 grandchildren; and a sister, Sandra Brooner of Anderson.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Ozark Funeral Home in Noel, Mo., with Pastor Cecil Hall officiating. Burial followed in the Butler Creek Cemetery near Sulphur Springs, Ark.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Noel, Mo.

Clinton 'Chick' Shaddox Jr.

Feb. 20, 1942

Jan. 10, 2022

Clinton(Chick) Shaddox Jr., age 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Garfield Monday, January 10, 2022. Chick led a full life with many laughs shared by friends and family far and wide. Chick was born to Clinton (Chick) Shaddox Sr. and Juanita Hall Shaddox on February 20, 1942, in Joplin, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter-in-law Kathy, and his grandson Jacob.

Chick and his wife Patricia worked in retail and farming. In his earlier years, Chick ran the truck stop Chick's Station with his parents. He owned and operated Chick Jr's Metal Fabrication. He was a successful race car driver at many locations in the 4-state area. Chick was active in Noel and Anderson Masonic Lodges and served on the McDonald County School Board for many years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he introduced not only his own family but many other kids and friends to hunting and fishing. He also served the community by coaching several summer baseball teams, as well as directing the Pineville Summer Ball Program for many years. Chick was affectionately known as the 'Joker' because of his love of pranks and practical jokes. He will be remembered by many.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Tray Shaddox and wife Tammy; daughters, Shelli Sullivan, Stacey Taylor, Michelle Anne, and Amy Campbell. As well as his loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Rogers, AR. Memorial Mass was held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at St Vincent De Paul Catholic Church. To leave an online condolence please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com.

