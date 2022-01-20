Local Family Starts New Business Together

PINEVILLE -- Sisters Jesica Foreman, Erica Factor and Bri Ehrhart work with their mom, Alicia Jordan, on the family's new company, Contagious Faith. Contagious Faith is a faith-based online women's and children's clothing store.

The online business, which went live mid-December 2021, started as an idea from Bri Ehrhart, who felt moved to start the business during a sermon about making Jesus famous at her family's church, Mountain Movers Church. Ehrhart recruited the help of her family, already knowing the mission and name of the business, and got to work.

Erica Factor, sister to Ehrhart, said the purpose of the business is to clothe women in faith-based clothing while spreading the word about Jesus.

"Our mission is to be able to clothe women in faith-inspired clothing to make Jesus famous," Factor said.

Factor said the business is currently selling women's and children's clothing, hats, accessories, Bibles, and five-year journals.

Factor said she prioritized being a part of this business although she has another job because she believes graphic tees about God help create a conversation about her faith.

"For myself, I'm not a very extroverted person or outgoing. So, we talked about the clothing we're doing, and the hats, that just totally makes a statement to somebody whenever you walk by them and it's a great conversation starter," Factor said. "We're just doing it to make Jesus famous and really there's no other way about it."

Jesica Foreman, sister to Factor, takes charge of doing social media and photography for Contagious Faith. Foreman said she is proud to be a part of the family's business as she wants people to be able to talk about their faith in a more convenient way.

"One of the things that I love about the business is just that it starts the conversation," Foreman said. "It gets people closer to knowing Jesus, especially reaching out to the people that already know him but don't know how to talk about him to make him famous."

Foreman said working with her sisters and mom has been so much fun that it doesn't feel like a job. Foreman said the family is passionate about its brand and future missions.

Factor and Foreman said Contagious Faith plans to tithe 10% of earnings at their church, Mountain Movers Church, and partner with a charity in the future. In addition to future partnerships, Contagious Faith will soon offer exclusive pieces designed by Ehrhart.

Contagious Faith is currently an online store. More information can be found on the businesses' website, Facebook page, or Instagram account.