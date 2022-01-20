Sign in
Land Transfers

January 20, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Roddy Lett and Malessa Lett to Tommie Shane Hughes and Melissa Jean Hughes. Sec. 4, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Greg Andrews and Christie Andrews to The Andrews Family Living Trust Dated April 29, 2016. Park Valley Lot 11. McDonald County, Mo.

Rock Self to William L. Buck and Lynda J. Buck. Sec. 26, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Tony Roughton and Crystal Roughton to Brittany Young and Jon Young. Sec. 29, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. Skyline Acres, Blk. 2. Bella Ridge Estates, Lot 5 and Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

