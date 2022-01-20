Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Jeffrey C. Whitehill vs. Micaela M. Elliot. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Stephen D. Lucariello. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Quinton R. Stanley. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Dylan Ray Forichette. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Blaine A. Perry. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Meghan J. Stephens. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Darlynn Jose. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Mary A. Birdsell. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Katherine E. Fulford. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Taylor S. Haywood. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jeremy W. Stafford. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tracy L. Clark. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Johnathan J. Lively. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Austen T. Cole. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Isaac E. Colunga. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Karla N. Essary. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

James P. Fulton. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Cassie J. Gonzalez. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Kenneth D. Light. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Jose C. Gonzalez. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Lane G. Hutchison. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

John R. Larson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Discover Bank vs. Barbara J. Filkel. Contract -- other.

UHG I, LLC vs. Stephanie Powell. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Chasity Lawson. Suit on account.

First Community Bank vs. Terence Z. Pierson. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Meghan Steele. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corp, LLC vs. Jeff A. Overstreet. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corp, LLC vs. Dorothy L. Plummer. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corp, LLC vs. Jacob Williamson et al. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corp, LLC vs. Bridgette Armstrong. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Brandon M. Joines. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Jose E. Campos Perez. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Donnie R. Sumner. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jared A. Thompson. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window.

Nicolai J. Mitchell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Stephen D. Lucariello. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Quinton R. Stanley. Exceeded posted speed limit and driving while revoked/suspended.

Alexander B. Hughes. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

James Robert Waits Jr. Fraudulent use of credit/debit device.

Andrew Cocchiaro. Domestic assault.

Adam C. Parham. DWI -- death of another.

David A. Watkins. Unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Health System vs. Blake A. Castleberry. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Kay Cooper. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Sheila N. Dodds. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Aliner H. Epin. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Melissa M. Gandert. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital vs. Andrea Hazelbaker et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Angela Holland. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Robert J. Hosler. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Kelli Hughes. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Crystal D. Johnson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Tatum N. Anderson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Jake Atkins. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. 75 days incarceration, jail.

Stephen E. Beck. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Sarah E. Carman. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Gary S. Castoe. Operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Bradley J. Donahoo. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Doreena L. Ehmes. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $235.50.

Dru Rylee Finley. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Shawyna Fisher. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jessica L. Gaylord. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Brittany L. Kloos. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Ovidion Lugo-Paniagua. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Venus L. Marion. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Felonies:

Anthony L. Hirs. Forgery. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.