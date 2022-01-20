Commission Minutes

Dec. 8

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $140,413.40.

Dec. 13

• Newton County Commissioners -- Bill Reiboldt, Alan Cook and David Osborn -- met with the McDonald County Commission regarding budget questions. Newton and McDonald County share the Missouri 40th Judicial Circuit Court.

• County Treasurer Sheila Fuller informed the Commission that four certificates of deposit were nearly up for renewal. Discussion whether to roll over or close the CDs ensued. Eastern Commissioner Jamey Cope motioned to issue a court order to Sheila Fuller to rollover all four CDs into six months CDs as listed below:

- County Revenue CD: $101,313.39

- County Revenue CD: $501,901.48

- Health Department CD: $130,467.57

- Law Enforcement CD: $351,331.03

Motion passed unanimously.

Dec. 15

• The 2021 Budget Amendment Hearing commenced. Western Commissioner Rick Lett motioned to accept the 2021 Amended Budget. Motion passed unanimously.

• McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell informed the Commission that ineligible payroll expenses were inadvertently paid out of the ARPA Fund which did not qualify to be paid from the ARPA fund because those payroll expenses were covered by other fFederal grant money. Presiding Commissioner Bill Lant motioned to issue a Court Order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to transfer $15,926.70 from General Revenue to ARPA fund. Motion passed unanimously.

A memorandum was also signed instructing County Clerk Payroll Deputy to no longer pay the ineligible employee using APRA funds.

• Commissioners drove the following roads for review and inspection: Upper Mill Creek, Lower Mill Creek, Elk Springs and Old Jefferson Highway.

• The Commission signed and approved bills in the amount of $73,380.96.

Dec. 22

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $409,754.75.

Dec. 29

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $32,061.26.