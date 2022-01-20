This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Dec. 30
Juan Francisco Melendez, 44, Noel, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, exceeded posted speed limit, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Dec. 31
James Alan Boyer, 24, Stark City, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation and, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Issac Gene Downum, 26, no address given, probation violation
Gayla Darlene Milleson, 39, Pineville, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Jan. 1
Summer Jade Earnest, 26, Seligman, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Tony Ray Wishon, 23, Jane, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- drug intoxication and unlawful possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
Jan. 3
James Arthur Hamill, 65, Goodman, defective equipment failure to register motor vehicle
Jason Don Raucstadt, 41, Seligman, violation of order of protection for adult and domestic assault
Jan. 4
Delbert Jeremy Cravens, 44, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Jan. 5
Terry Nathaniel Abernathy, 45, Neosho, burglary, theft/stealing -- firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Branden William Dziennik, 21, Anderson, trespassing and disorderly conduct
Leon Zacarias, 20, Southwest City, failure to register motor vehicle
Jan. 6
John Cody Carriger, 37, Goodman, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Kyle David Dumas, 38, Webb City, unlawful possession of a firearm
Alexander Paul Hurrell, 25, Joplin, driving while revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit
Jan. 7
Steven Arios Chadwell, 43, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Dustin Wayne Foster, 28, Rogers, Ark., tampering with motor vehicle
Dacoda Johnathan Lee Johnson, 29, Neosho, probation violation
Felicia Faye O'Brien, 34, Washburn, failure to register motor vehicle and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection
Jan. 8
Daniel Davis, 35, Gravette, Ark., out-of-state fugitive