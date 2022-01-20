This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Dec. 30

Juan Francisco Melendez, 44, Noel, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, exceeded posted speed limit, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Dec. 31

James Alan Boyer, 24, Stark City, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation and, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Issac Gene Downum, 26, no address given, probation violation

Gayla Darlene Milleson, 39, Pineville, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Jan. 1

Summer Jade Earnest, 26, Seligman, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Tony Ray Wishon, 23, Jane, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, DWI -- drug intoxication and unlawful possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

Jan. 3

James Arthur Hamill, 65, Goodman, defective equipment failure to register motor vehicle

Jason Don Raucstadt, 41, Seligman, violation of order of protection for adult and domestic assault

Jan. 4

Delbert Jeremy Cravens, 44, Anderson, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Jan. 5

Terry Nathaniel Abernathy, 45, Neosho, burglary, theft/stealing -- firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Branden William Dziennik, 21, Anderson, trespassing and disorderly conduct

Leon Zacarias, 20, Southwest City, failure to register motor vehicle

Jan. 6

John Cody Carriger, 37, Goodman, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Kyle David Dumas, 38, Webb City, unlawful possession of a firearm

Alexander Paul Hurrell, 25, Joplin, driving while revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit

Jan. 7

Steven Arios Chadwell, 43, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Dustin Wayne Foster, 28, Rogers, Ark., tampering with motor vehicle

Dacoda Johnathan Lee Johnson, 29, Neosho, probation violation

Felicia Faye O'Brien, 34, Washburn, failure to register motor vehicle and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection

Jan. 8

Daniel Davis, 35, Gravette, Ark., out-of-state fugitive