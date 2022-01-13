SWC Board Adds Dental, Vision Insurance Coverage

SOUTHWEST CITY -- During its regular meeting on Tuesday evening, Southwest City's board of aldermen continued a discussion about employee paid time off and received input from department heads.

Alderman Shain Scott spoke about possible vacation time, sick/personal time, carryover, and cash-out policies.

After considering the feedback, the council voted to amend the current policy to allow employees to cash out one week's vacation per employment anniversary year.

The council also discussed dental and vision insurance for city employees.

City Clerk Krystal Austen said interest has been expressed in additional insurance. She provided board members with three proposed plans for each. She estimated that the annual cost for 8 full-time employees would be less than $3,000.

The board voted to enroll in dental and vision insurance, with the city paying 75% of the premium.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to five medical calls, one motor vehicle accident and provided mutual aid to neighboring agencies twice in order to extinguish two structure fires.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has issued nine tickets, made three arrests, assisted with one lock-out and provided aid to neighboring agencies twice.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that the street department has been catching at-large animals, replacing road signs, removing Christmas lights and installing a radiator in the 2011 Chevy pickup truck.

The water department has been preparing for the upcoming Department of Natural Resources inspection and the wastewater department has been cleaning the facility and working on the UV system.

City Clerk Austen provided updates on the 2021 audit, taxes, six-month financial reports and the ball program. She noted that a community cookbook is in the works, with proceeds to benefit the ball program. Those wishing to submit a recipe will need to do so by Feb. 18.

In other business, the board:

• Instated Ordinance No. 643, approving the execution of a correction quitclaim deed and acquisition of a conveyance to correct survey descriptions;

• Instated Ordinance No. 642, amending all 2021 budgets to the actual end of year balances;

• Heard from Public Works Director Clark about necessary repairs and upgrades to the lift station, as well as a preventative maintenance plan;

• Scheduled both the spring and fall citywide yard sale and cleanup dates (citywide yard sales will be held Friday, May 13, through Sunday, May 15, and Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18 and citywide cleanups will be held Friday, May 20, through Sunday, May 22, and Friday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 25);

• Voted to turn on internet access at the park once again;

• Paid bills in the amount of $14,203.31.