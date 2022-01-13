Shoes Of Love Event To Offer 350 McDonald County Students Athletic Shoes

Village Bible Church and Samaritan’s Feet International will work in conjunction February 12 to offer 350 pairs of athletic shoes to McDonald County students.

PINEVILLE -- Village Bible Church and Samaritan's Feet International are working together to provide 350 pairs of athletic shoes to pre-kindergarten through senior students in McDonald County.

The Shoes of Love Event, which is set to take place Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Village Bible Church in Bella Vista, will welcome registered shoe recipients. Recipients at the event will have their feet washed by community volunteers and receive a "Hope Tote" which will contain a drawstring bag, a pair of shoes, a pair of socks, a hygiene kit and an encouraging note.

Erica Price, McDonald County High School liaison, said she has been working with Samaritan's Feet International since last fall, hoping to plan an event for county students. Price said once she heard that the organization would like to serve McDonald County in partnership with Village Bible Church, she was initially told the organization would only be able to serve a single county school.

"Shortly after that, Andrea from Samaritan's Feet called and let me know that they had good news and would like to open it up to the whole district and provide 350 pairs of shoes," Price said.

Price said all McDonald County students are eligible to receive a pair of athletic shoes, but that they must register prior to the event to guarantee there are still shoes available.

Kyle Alexander, regional director for Samaritan's Feet International, shared the organization's mission, emphasizing the importance of a healthy lifestyle for students.

"Samaritan's Feet serves and inspires hope in children by providing shoes as the foundation to a spiritual and healthy life resulting in the advancement of education and economic opportunities," Alexander said in a presentation.

Alexander added in the same presentation that shoes are prioritized as a good pair of shoes can create better hygiene and create more opportunities for students.

"Shoes can prevent infections, protect from diseases, provide economic and educational opportunities, inspire hope and propel individuals to pursue their dreams," Alexander said in a presentation. She said the lack of good shoes is "a basic hygiene problem with far-reaching implications that is easy to solve locally and globally."

Individuals interested in registering their students for the event can register at SamaritansFeet.org/BellaVista212.