RELIGION: Is Your Faith Worth Anything? It Should Be Worth Everything!

We began 2022 in worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church on a sunny, windy and brisk Sunday morning. Linda Abercrombie was celebrating a birthday and Doug Cory greeted the congregation. Special prayers of comfort were requested for the Wally Madison family, the Paul Hoy family and the Jesse Moffet Beaty family. Prayers of healing were spoken for Shelley, her sister, Travis, Ricky Porterfield, Francis Smith, Mike Hobbs, Clinton, Becky and Barbara. The business meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 23.

The adult Sunday school class taught by Shelley Hall studied Ezekiel 37:1-14 and reminded us that "God calls on believers to see the potential in all lost people, uses believers to bring new life to those who are dead in their sins but will trust in Jesus Christ and God offers hope for a future to those who trust in Him."

Linda Abercrombie read Psalm 121:8 and shared the devotional, "Who's Watching Over You?" We need to lean into God for more peace and pray for the grace to trust in His loving care as He watches over us.

Mitchell Lett and Tyrel Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory, and Karen Gardner and Susan Cory led the song service. Special praise music came from Jerry Abercrombie who sang, "Through It All."

Pastor Mark Hall brought us God's message, "Getting All the Way In," with scripture reading from 1 Kings 18. He told us that, as the new year begins, people set all kinds of goals and New Year's resolutions. "Our church can, too. As 2022 begins, we need to get completely sold on Jesus for spiritual growth."

Brother Mark talked about coaching a baseball team and the goal of one player was to have fun and, for another, it was to have fun winning. "To be a champion, you have to be completely sold out to win. We are in a battle for our lives, our family and our community. We must be completely in with Jesus. The more things change, the more they stay the same."

As Brother Mark read 1Kings 18:1-40, he talked about Elijah's message to Ahab and the fire that fell on the altar. "The scripture talks about four groups of people -- the compromisers, the corrupt, the confused and the "quacks."

As he talked about the compromisers, he told us that they were obedient but were garden compromisers because they served God but also served Ahab on the other hand.

"They wanted to walk after God but wanted to live in the world. We go to church on Sunday and then we are back in the world on Monday. If your faith is worth anything, it is worth everything. There is too much compromising preaching going on today. People are not in church today not because they are too far from it but because they are too far from God."

Brother Mark talked about the corrupt like Ahab.

"These people love the sin more than they love the Savior." The third group of people is the confused.

Brother Mark asked, "Is all your neighbor knows about God from watching you?"

The fourth group of people is what I call the "quacks," he said. "Those are the people described in verses 22-29. Elijah said to let them pray because they had no god that would hear or answer them. There is too much worship of political figures today. There is only one God. The problem is not that all the 'quacks' are praying, it is because the compromisers aren't. That's when we are in trouble. The altar is a powerful place and we need to meet God in prayer there," Brother Mark said, referring to James 5, which talks of the prayers of faith.

Brother Mark talked about five things that Elijah did.

"First, he brought all the people together in unity for one God. Second, he repaired the altar of the Lord that had been broken down from neglect. Third, he dug a trench, like a line in the sand to separate what belonged to God from the world. Fourth, Elijah poured water in the trench which looked like faith and the pouring out of the Spirit of the Lord.

"And lastly, the most important thing Elijah did, he did all out of obedience to God. You can't have evangelism until you know who God is. Who was Elijah? He was committed. That makes all the difference in the world. It all hinged on commitment. Are you ready to get committed to worship? We are in dire straights now in the world and it's all starting to show. We need to get committed to God and see if that makes a change. We need another great revival. God's people have to be sold out to God for that to happen."

Our hymn of invitation was "Where He Leads Me." Rick Lett gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us on Sunday mornings at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. On Jan. 23, we will have some special guests share personal testimony with us. Everyone is welcome.

Opinions expressed are those of the author.