Noel Officials To Host Fire Prevention Meeting

Noel city officials will host a special town hall meeting next week to help business owners learn more about fire prevention.

A Jan. 5 fire that damaged a Noel Main Street business has motivated officials to hold a fire prevention meeting.

"This (fire) was, unfortunately, the second in little more than a year," said Noel Mayor Terry Lance.

On Dec. 28, 2020, a fire destroyed the African Store and mosque which were housed in buildings constructed in 1899. Abdinasir Hussein Mohamed, 29, later died from injuries suffered in the fire. Noel firefighter Blake Barrett was injured while serving his community.

City officials now want to educate the public and prevent fires from occurring. They plan to host a special town hall meeting for business owners and anyone interested. The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Officials will explain the amended ordinance for living in a building with a business. Noel Fire Chief Brandon Barrett will teach a short fire safety class, and the city's inspector will explain how to properly use thermostats and space heaters.

A question and answer session will follow.

"This is all done as an effort to keep our city and our citizens safe," Lance said.

For information, contact city hall at 417-475-3696.