Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Noel Officials To Host Fire Prevention Meeting

by Sally Carroll / SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS | January 13, 2022 at 8:34 a.m.
SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A Jan. 5 fire on Main Street in Noel is the second fire on Main Street in a little over a year. City officials are holding a special meeting next week to discuss fire safety.

Noel city officials will host a special town hall meeting next week to help business owners learn more about fire prevention.

A Jan. 5 fire that damaged a Noel Main Street business has motivated officials to hold a fire prevention meeting.

"This (fire) was, unfortunately, the second in little more than a year," said Noel Mayor Terry Lance.

On Dec. 28, 2020, a fire destroyed the African Store and mosque which were housed in buildings constructed in 1899. Abdinasir Hussein Mohamed, 29, later died from injuries suffered in the fire. Noel firefighter Blake Barrett was injured while serving his community.

City officials now want to educate the public and prevent fires from occurring. They plan to host a special town hall meeting for business owners and anyone interested. The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Officials will explain the amended ordinance for living in a building with a business. Noel Fire Chief Brandon Barrett will teach a short fire safety class, and the city's inspector will explain how to properly use thermostats and space heaters.

A question and answer session will follow.

"This is all done as an effort to keep our city and our citizens safe," Lance said.

For information, contact city hall at 417-475-3696.

  photo  SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A fire that ravaged a business on Noel's Main Street has spurred city officials to host a special fire prevention meeting on Jan. 18.
  

Print Headline: Noel Officials To Host Fire Prevention Meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

The heat stays on: Earth hits 6th warmest year on record
by The Associated Press
Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows mandate for health care workers
by The Missouri Independent
Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills
by The Associated Press
Pilot rescued from wreckage in LA moments before train hits
by The Associated Press
No progress seen after Russia-U.S. talks over Ukraine tensions
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT