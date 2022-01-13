MCHS Wrestlers Compete At Joplin, Seneca

The McDonald County wrestling teams competed against Joplin at home on Jan. 4.

In boys, McDonald County defeated Joplin, 45-29.

At 285-pound division, McDonald County's Samuel Murphy defeated Joplin's Gunner Price by fall (3 minutes, 37 seconds).

McDonald County's Cole Thomas was at 195 over Joplin's Travis Shofler by a 3-2 decision.

Juan Morales picked up a Mustangs win at 170 with a 9-7 decision over Elijah Neville.

Mustangs wrestler Levi Smith won at 152 over Ben Hedrick by fall (1:13).

Ayden Ball defeated Orion Norris at 138 by a 9-6 decision for a Mustangs win.

Blaine Ortiz defeated Joplin's Harlan Lochlan by fall (1:31) at 132.

McDonald County picked up forfeit victories from Dwayne Tihpen (220), Jose Mendoza-Garcia (113),

Michal Owens of McDonald County defeated Toryn Jones of Joplin by fall at 120 (0:42).

Joplin's Brayden Thomas won a 182 (TF 18-2, 4:44) over Alex Bogart of McDonald County.

Jaxon Kuhn of Joplin had a fall victory (2:52) over Alexis Molina-Cruz at 160.

Johnathon Burke of Joplin defeated McDonald County's Cross Spencer by fall (3:20) at 145.

Joplin's Alex Short defeated McDonald County's Dominic Cervantes by fall (1:51) at 126.

Joplin's Braden White picked up a forfeit win at 106.

In junior varsity action, Gunner Cook of McDonald County defeated Micah Goins by a 4-2 decision at 160, while Christopher Burns of Joplin defeated Andrew Bowman (MD 15-7) at 138.

In extra junior varsity action, Joplin's Josiah Hazelwood defeated Mark Hollis by fall at 182 (1:43). McDonald County's Tafavi Ruan beat Justice Rogers by fall (5:45) at 285. Keyshawn Peavler of Joplin defeated JPaul Rikat by fall (1:12) at 285, and Joplin's Maurice Clark defeated Ruan at 285 by fall (1:16).

In girls, Joplin defeated McDonald County 18-15.

McDonald County's Teryn Torrez had a 8-4 decision victory over Gwyn Loyd of Joplin at 141.

McDonald County's Stacy Lopez-Apolinar (149) and Gisel Aragon (174) had forfeit wins.

McDonald County's Jaslyn Benhumea was defeated by Rylie Ward of Joplin by fall (0:49).

Joplin picked up victories via forfiet at 115 and 130.

In JV action, Joplin's Gwyn Loyd defeated Candy Martinez-Mazariegos (149) by fall (0:21).

MidWest Materials

The McDonald County girls finished 15th out of 22 teams in the Midwest Materials Seneca Girls Tournament on Saturday.

Gisel Aragon finished fifth in the 174 division and scored 12 points.

Aragon lost to Seneca's Isabella Renfro by fall (1:34) in the quarterfinals, but Aragon defated Branson's Heather Villa-Torres by fall (4:35) in the consolation semifinals.

In the fifth-place match, Aragon defeated Hillcrest's Mayci Hunt by fall (0:57).

Stacy Lopez-Apolinar took sixth place and scored 13 points at 141.

Lopez-Apolinar defeated Nevada's LeAndra Shotts by fall (0:40) in the opening round but lost to Seneca's Kirsten Bruegel by fall (1:51) in the quarterfinals.

Lopez-Apolinar defeated Pittburg's Jessie Lawson by fall (2:08) in the consolation round and then beat Joplin's Gwyn Loyd by fall (0:33) in the semifinals. Lopez-Apolinar was defeated by Haley Morse of Cassville by fall (1:33) in the fifth-place match.

At 141 Teryn Torrez lost both of her matches by fall, and Jaslyn Benhumea lost both of hers by fall at 110.

Midwest Materials Seneca JV Boys Tournament

In junior varsity action, Dominic Cervantes placed fifth and scored 17 points at 120.

Cole Thomas placed fourth at 195 and scored 13 points.

Other wrestllers scoring points, Yeison Lopez-Duenas at 132 (4 points), Andrew Bowman at 138 (6 points), Brady Bogart at 152B (4 points), Huxley Wardlaw at 182 (5 points), Tafavi Ruan at 285 (5 points).