McDonald County Republican Club to Host Scholarship Fundraiser Dinner

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Republican Club will host its annual scholarship fundraiser on Jan. 27 at the Pineville Community Center with the theme of the dinner being soups and stews.

At the dinner, one of two annual scholarship fundraisers for the club, a variety of soups, stews and desserts will be offered. All food for the dinner will be prepared by members of the McDonald County Republican Club. The recommended donation for the meal is a minimum of $10.

Anna Watson, vice president of the McDonald County Republican Club and chairperson for the scholarship committee, said the dinner will fund scholarships for three students, with each student earning a $750 scholarship. Watson said the scholarships are fully funded through the two annual fundraisers and donations from community members throughout the school year. Watson added that the Republican Club has given out scholarships to community students for more than 20 years.

"It's been over 20 years; they've been doing it for a long time," Watson said. "From what I can understand, they were even doing it in the '90s and 2000s."

Watson said all proceeds will go to the scholarship fundraiser, and scholarship recipients will be recognized at the meeting in June.

Watson said, at the meeting, there will be an auction, with goods donated for the auction by local officeholders, and candidate presentations from the Seventh Congressional District.

Anyone is welcome to attend the event, with the dinner starting at 6 p.m.