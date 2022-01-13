McDonald County Press Obituaries For January 13, 2022

Jessie Beaty

Jan. 10, 1981

Jan. 1, 2022

Jessie Beaty, 40, of Jay, Okla., died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at her residence with family by her side.

She was born Jan. 10, 1981, in Joplin, Mo., to Doug and Annette (Weiny) Moffett. She attended McDonald County schools and was a standout athlete. She graduated from McDonald County High School in 2000. She went on to play basketball for Crowder College as a Lady Roughrider. She was united in marriage on May 23, 2003, in Miami, Okla., to Gary Beat. She was the kitchen manager for OPAA Foods in the Jay School District. She attended the Mt. Hermon Church in Jay.

She was preceded in death by JR Denny, Alesha Beaty, Laramie Moffett, Rob Bloem, Uncle Mark Weiny.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Beaty; children, Marlee Beaty, Cooper Beaty; parents, Doug and Annette Moffett; father- and mother-in-law, Gary Dale Beaty and Julie Kay Denny; grandparents, Harold and Beverly Weiny; siblings, Jeramie Moffett, Jamie Medlin (Justin), Jody Blake (Brent), Julie Denny, Justin Moffett (Whitney), Josh Moffett (Caite), J.D. Moffett (Kimberly), Jared Moffett (Jamie), and Jordan Moffett (Nichole).

Graveside funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 7, in the Southwest City Cemetery in Southwest City, Mo., with Pastor JR Morgan officiating.

Memorial contributions are being directed to the Grand Savings Bank under Christopher Phillips; c/o donation account for the Beaty Family. Please include his name and account number 6747.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

William Donald Divine

Feb. 26, 1957

Dec. 31, 2021

William Donald "Bill" Divine, 64, of Anderson, Mo., died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Feb. 26, 1957, in Parsons, Kan., to Carson and Rosa (Slaughter) Divine. He was a jokester and a little on the ornery side. He enjoyed his farm, riding horses, and driving his John Deere tractor out in the hayfield, where you would find him most.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carson LeeRoy Divine Sr.; his mother, Rosa Anne Slaughter; a little brother, Paul Dwayne Divine; a granddaughter, Abigail Layne Divine; and two grandsons, Steven Tyler Thomas and Tucker Alan Divine.

Surviving relatives and family are two sons, William Shane Divine, Travis Lee Divine (Jessica); two daughters, Sara Jo Divine, Tracy Lynn Hand (Luke); three sisters, Mary Anne Black (Tony), Retha Gilmore (Greg), Donna Grotjohn (Richard); two brothers, Carson LeeRoy Divine Jr. (Gloria), Dan Divine (Donna); 10 grandchildren; ex-wife and mother of his four children, Sharon Divine; an ex-partner of 20 years, Sandra Kisling and her son Shiloh Kisling.

A memorial service was held Thursday, Jan. 6, in the Anderson Chapel of Ozark Funeral Home, with Jessica Divine speaking.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Gary Lynn Poston

Jan. 27, 1967

Jan. 5, 2022

Gary Lynn Poston, 54, a resident of Goodman, Mo., died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 27, 1967, in Gravette, Ark., to Cecil and Dicie (Eslick) Poston. He went to school in Jay, Okla. He enjoyed building model cars and was an avid reader all of his life. He was employed at Missouri Sugar Refinery in Neosho, Mo., for nine years. Due to ill health, he worked at Newell Industries, in Neosho, Mo., the past 6 months. He enjoyed solitude on his property in Goodman.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dicie.

Survivors include his father, Cecil, and stepmother, Delores, of Tulsa, Okla.; and sister, Susan Overstreet (Ben) of Pineville, Mo.

Earnest Franklin Woods

Dec. 28, 1943

Dec. 31, 2021

Earnest Franklin Woods, 78, of Jay, Okla., died Dec. 31, 2021, with family at his side.

He was born Dec. 28, 1943, in Maysville, Ark., to Clarence and Lora (Burton)Woods. He attended Jay High School. After high school, he moved to western Kansas to live with family and work. After a few years, he returned to the Southwest City community. On Feb 1, 1964, he married Phyllis (Reece) Woods. He worked in the poultry industry and on numerous cattle ranches in the area. He also began his own excavating company, as well as two different service stations in the Southwest City community. He was also employed with Hudson Foods, and later Simmons Foods, until his retirement. He resided with his wife Phyllis on the family farm until his death.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Clarence and Lora Woods of Jay; sisters, Reba J. Woods Talley and Wanda Simmons, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Survivors are his wife, Phyllis (Reece) Woods; two sons, Frank Woods (Karen) of Southwest City, Landon "Joe" Woods (Miranda) of Grove, Okla.; daughter, Nancy Noble (Darrin) of Jay; six grandchildren; three siblings, Bob Woods (Betty) of Maysville, Okla., Sue Meeker of Siloam Springs, Ark., Jo Cantrell (Gene) of Siloam Springs, Ark.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Full Gospel Church in Southwest City, Mo., with Jimmy Roach and Pastor Richard Hart officiating.

