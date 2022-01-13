McDonald County Historical Society To Host Book Signing

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Historical Society will host a book signing and offer a brief presentation at Anne Croxdale Memorial Library on Jan. 23. Authors will be signing copies of A Pictorial History of McDonald County.

A Pictorial History of McDonald County, a book showcasing a compilation of photos from various time periods and locations in the county, will be signed at the event by authors Lynn Tatum, Gayla Baker and Phyllis Chancellor. Each book costs $25, with other goods such as historical society mugs and calendars available for purchase.

Lynn Tatum, board chair for the historical society and partial author of A Pictorial History of McDonald County, said the historical society wants to host a signing in Southwest City to make the book more accessible for community members in different towns.

"We just want to make it convenient for people to access the book," Tatum said. "I think it's probably past time that we reach out to Southwest City and other parts of the county and try to reach people where they are."

Tatum said, at the event, historical society members will offer a slideshow presentation from 2 to 2:30 p.m., highlighting photos from the book specific to Southwest City. From 2:30 to 3 p.m., books will be signed and available for purchase.

"I learned a lot about Southwest City when putting the book together," Tatum said. "In the PowerPoint, we'll be focusing on what we learned about Southwest City and, hopefully, the people who join us can even add to our knowledge."

Tatum said she hopes historical society members can continue to learn about McDonald County history through events like this one, hoping to learn from community members who attend the signing and presentation.

A Pictorial History of McDonald County has sold successfully in the county since its release date, with over $4,000 profit in the first six weeks of the book's release.

"We didn't write it as a fundraiser but, in the first six weeks of the book, it brought in over $4,000 to maintain the historic buildings and support the historical society," Tatum said. "The people who buy it support the maintenance of the courthouse."

All community members are welcome to attend the book signing and presentation on Jan. 23. All proceeds from goods sold at the event will go back to the historical society and historic building preservation.