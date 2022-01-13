Land Transfers

Co-Trustee Virginia B. Thomas, Robert-Virginia Thomas Trust, William Bonville and Virginia Jordan to Laurie Jean Booth and Bobby Dale Eastburn. Sec. 5, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. Town of Rocky Comfort. Blk. 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Trustee Kenton R. Johnson, Trustee Linda A. Johnson and The Revocable Trust Agreement of Kenton R. Johnson and Linda A. Johnson Dated July 31, 2000, to Adam Volz and Tess Volz. Sec. 14, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Aaron Wolff and Lacy Wolff to Holly Farms, LLC. Town of Southwest City. Blk. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Stephanie Lee and James Lee to Timothy Littlefield and Mary Littlefield. Sec. 30, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Tim L. Root and Marsha J. Root to Alonzo Crow and Latisha Crow. Sec. 30, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. Vista Meadows. Lot 27. McDonald County, Mo.

James H. Cope Jr. and Traci M. Cope to Toni Banks. Sec. 32, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Roger Easley and Kimberly Easley to Larry Crawford and Rebecca Crawford. Sec. 33, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Max V. McCoy and Donna L. McCoy to Randi M. Woods. Sec. 19, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Raime Woods and Tiffany Woods to Randi M. Woods. Sec. 19, TWp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Recia M. Clark to Lisa Becknr and Greg Becknr. Sec. 8, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Daniel K. Willard Sr. and Bonita G. Willard to Willard Revocable Trust. Sec. 16, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Christopher M. Thompson and Christina J. Thompson to Thompson Joint Trust. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

James Skelton and Brenda Skelton to Anjean L. Marta and Obadiah Marta. Wellesely Estates. Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.

Roddy Lett and Renee Lett to Colby R. Hughes and Michela Chea Hughes. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 32.

Hardenbergh Properties, LLC to Dillon Carney and Candice Carney. Sec. 20, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. Woodhaven Sub-division Phase III. Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

Donald C. Akins and Dustie L. Akins to Vinckie Minchew. Chapman's Addition. Blk. 6, Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.