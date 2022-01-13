Sign in
Do You Recognize This WWII Veteran?

January 13, 2022 at 8:28 a.m.
MCDONALD COUNTY -- Do you recognize this McDonald County WWII veteran? He received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and, in return, he sent her a photo from his time in the service.

This unidentified photo is number 39 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The McDonald County Historical Society is attempting to match names with these heroes' faces in order to preserve a precious piece of local history.

If you have any information, please contact Hazel Sheets with the McDonald County Library at 417-223-4489.

