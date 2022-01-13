Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Anish U. Shah. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Amanda K. Harris. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Megan R. Sprenger. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Janaya M'lle Lumpkins. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Omar Y. Elgourani. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Vanessa N. Hassell. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Zachary Johnson. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Andrew E. Amos. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nicolai J. Mitchell. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Karis D. McClain. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Tina M. Bloch vs. Kermit W. Bloch Jr. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

David Ramirez. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Alice I. Smith. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Meghan T. Thompson. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Anglin Family Investments, LLC vs. Andey W. Hunter et al. Unlawful detainer.

Anglin Family Investments, LLC vs. Rickson Solomon. Unlawful detainer.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Terra F. Smith et al. Unlawful detainer.

State of Missouri:

Lora N. Edwards. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

John R. Lucero. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Estefani Ramirez Gutierrez. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Michel J. Evans. Driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and unlawfully operate all-terrain vehicle without proper bicycle safety flag.

George T. Gowan. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jeffrey D. Coonrod. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brandon S. Nelson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nazario Perez Torres. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Hailey A. Huff. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Richard W. Huffman. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Karis D. McClain. Failed to yield to approaching vehicle when entering/crossing highway from alley/driveway.

Elauna R. Knoefler. Domestic assault.

Dudley Robonei. Trespassing.

Toji L. Loudermilk. Theft/stealing.

Felonies:

Heather Walker. Passing bad check and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing.

Nathaniel Newell Bowen. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing.

Pete McCotry Jr. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Madisyn L. Taylor. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Spencer J. Daniels. Assault, armed criminal action, property damage, tampering with evidence in felony prosecution, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

The following cases were heard:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Stephanie McCool. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

David C. Miller. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Shelton G. Smith. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Dennis Charles Walker. Failed to register out-of-state registered motor vehicle/trailer in Mo. when Mo. resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Felonies:

Pete McCotry Jr. Violation of order of protection for adult. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Madisyn L. Taylor. Tampering with motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Heather Walker. Passing bad check and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections.