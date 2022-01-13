Commission Minutes

Nov. 1

• The Commission drove the following roads for inspection and review: Goodin Hollow Road, Mill Creek Road, Pendergraft Road, Brush Creek Road, Cyclone Road and Hickory Road.

Nov. 8

• Commissioners discussed a dangerous section of Beamon Hollow Road. A new box culvert is needed in the area as soon as possible. Due to the immediate attention to this area of the road, Western Commissioner Rick Lett motioned to forgo the bidding process due to the emergent situation. Motion passed unanimously.

• Commissioner Lett motioned to issue a Court Order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller, to pay K Tre Holdings, LLP $1,138.79 from the Overplus Tax Sale Certificate #20-634. Motion passed unanimously.

• Eastern Commissioner Jamey Cope motioned to issue a Court Order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller, to pay K Tre Holdings, LLP $1,120.47 from the Overplus Tax Sale Certificate #20-635. Motion passed unanimously.

Nov. 10

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $132,095.79.

Nov. 13

• Teresa Carlin, District Clerk for McDonald County Public Water Supply District #2, met with the Commission to discuss repair projects the water district is needing to complete. Cost estimates were provided for a better perspective of the financial burden of these projects and the possibility of acquiring ARPA funds to assist with the cost was discussed. Commissioner Lett informed Carlin that the county is remaining cautious of spending ARPA funds until the Final Rule is published.

• The Commission discussed 2022 health insurance options received from Connell Insurance. The county's current health insurance provider, Anthem, has decided to retain the same rates from 2021. Commissioner Lett motioned to stay with Anthem. Motion passed unanimously.

Nov. 17

• The Salary Commission met to discuss the salaries of McDonald County officeholders. A Cost of Living Adjustment for all employees and officeholders in 2022 was discussed. It was stated Social Security will receive a 5.9% cost of living adjustment for 2022. Sales tax revenue in 2020 was 10.72% higher than the previous year and 2021 is currently sitting at 4.77% above 2022. After discussion, the Salary Commission voted and passed a 6% COLA for all officeholders beginning Jan. 1, 2022, with the understanding that all McDonald County employees will receive a 6% or greater COLA beginning Jan. 1, 2022, as well.

• Gary Wasson met with the Commission to discuss governmental transparency and covid-19 protocol concerns. In attendance were all commissioners, County Clerk Bell, Prosecuting Attorney Cheney, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Johnson and McDonald County Health Department Director Behm.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $23,740.12.

Nov. 24

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $410,779.04.

Nov. 29

• The Commission drove the following roads for inspection and review: Raccoon Road, East McDonald Road, Baker Road and Duffield Road.

Dec. 1

• Commissioners received a request from Sheriff Robert Evenson to transfer funds from the Extradition and Transportation fund to bring the L.E.T.-P.O.S.T. fund to a zero balance. Presiding Commissioner Bill Lant motioned to issue a Court Order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to transfer $2,022.23 from Extradition and Transportation fund to L.E.T.-P.O.S.T. fund. Motion passed unanimously.

• Aaron Gent, with McDonald County Internet, stopped by to remind the Commission about a broadband meeting on Dec. 2 in Neosho.

• Brian Hall met with the Commission to voice concerns he had heard regarding an abandoned trailer at the junction of Temperance Valley and Beamon Hollow Road. Commissioners told Hall they had been working with the McDonald County Prosecuting Attorney's office in contacting the owner of the trailer and seeking a reasonable method to have the trailer moved off county property.

• Commissioners drove to the junction of Temperance Valley and Beamon Hollow Road to look at the trailer in question. The metal from the trailer had been removed and the structure was nearly in pieces. Owners could not be contacted after several attempts by the prosecuting attorney. The Commission will have the trailer removed from the junction and seek reimbursement from the owner.

Dec. 6

• Commissioner Cope motioned to issue a Court Order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller, to transfer $41,445 from the County Revenue Fund into the Assessment Fund. Motion passed unanimously.