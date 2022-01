Clever 59, McDonald County 43

The Lady Mustangs fell at home Tuesday night to Clever.

McDonald County led 11-10 after the first quarter, but fell behind 30-23 at halftime. Clever led 48-39 going into the fourth quarter.

Samara Smith led McDonald County with 24 points, while Addy Leach had 12, Nevaeh Dodson, Anna Clarkson, Megean Elwood each with two and Reagan Myrick one.

McDonald County (2-12) is scheduled to play at Seneca on Friday.