This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Dec. 23
Timothy Christopher Luellen, 56, Anderson, domestic assault
Dudley Paul Robonei, 29, Anderson, burglary
Dec. 24
Spencer James Daniels, 39, Pineville, assault, property damage, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoids and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
James Alvin Lowery II, 29, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Levi Dallas Roper, 29, Pineville, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, theft/stealing and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Aaron Paul Wellesley, 38, Rogers, Ark., probation violation
Dec. 25
William Ralph Colvard, 36, Anderson, trespassing, burglary, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoids
James Alvin Lowery II, 29, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Dec. 26
Michael Joseph Ashworth, 29, Joplin, property damage, burglary and theft/stealing
Christina Nicole Carr, 29, Gravette, Ark., failure to register motor vehicle
Isiaha Allen Comfort, 19, Garfield, Ark., theft/stealing and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Meegan Renee Deweese, 21, Diamond, Mo., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, failed to yield to vehicle that had entered an intersection with no traffic control, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoids
Kimberly Kay Leemasters, 51, Noel, theft/stealing
Dec. 28
Jessica Naomi Duran, 36, Ottawa, Ill., leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and property damage
Tiffany Jade Watkins, 32, Anderson, defective equipment
Dec. 29
Thomas James Cook, 26, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding audible siren signal/display lighted visible red/blue light and exceeded posted speed limit
Dikiri Ezra, 36, Anderson, unlawful possession of explosive weapon
Patrick David Henry, 41, Anderson, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident, probation violation and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Justin Cole Smith, 27, Gentry, defective equipment
Billy Shane Testerman, 27, Anderson, unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon