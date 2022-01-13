This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Dec. 23

Timothy Christopher Luellen, 56, Anderson, domestic assault

Dudley Paul Robonei, 29, Anderson, burglary

Dec. 24

Spencer James Daniels, 39, Pineville, assault, property damage, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoids and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

James Alvin Lowery II, 29, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Levi Dallas Roper, 29, Pineville, failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, theft/stealing and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Aaron Paul Wellesley, 38, Rogers, Ark., probation violation

Dec. 25

William Ralph Colvard, 36, Anderson, trespassing, burglary, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoids

James Alvin Lowery II, 29, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Dec. 26

Michael Joseph Ashworth, 29, Joplin, property damage, burglary and theft/stealing

Christina Nicole Carr, 29, Gravette, Ark., failure to register motor vehicle

Isiaha Allen Comfort, 19, Garfield, Ark., theft/stealing and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Meegan Renee Deweese, 21, Diamond, Mo., operated motor vehicle without a valid license, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, failed to yield to vehicle that had entered an intersection with no traffic control, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoids

Kimberly Kay Leemasters, 51, Noel, theft/stealing

Dec. 28

Jessica Naomi Duran, 36, Ottawa, Ill., leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and property damage

Tiffany Jade Watkins, 32, Anderson, defective equipment

Dec. 29

Thomas James Cook, 26, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding audible siren signal/display lighted visible red/blue light and exceeded posted speed limit

Dikiri Ezra, 36, Anderson, unlawful possession of explosive weapon

Patrick David Henry, 41, Anderson, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident, probation violation and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Justin Cole Smith, 27, Gentry, defective equipment

Billy Shane Testerman, 27, Anderson, unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon