McDonald County Press Obituaries For January 6, 2022

Darlene Russell

Nov. 23, 1951

Dec. 29, 2021

Darlene Russell, 70, of Garfield, Ark., died Dec. 29, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark., surrounded by family.

She was born Nov. 23, 1951, in Bentonville, Ark., to George "Doc" and Melvina Russell. She was a graduate of McDonald County High School and Missouri Southern State University. She was an accomplished student with many degrees. She was an EMT, MA, an environmental specialist, and worked as a certified USDA government inspector for 17 years. What she enjoyed the most in life were her animals and family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George "Doc" and Melvina Russell; and a brother, Windell Russell.

Survivors are her siblings, Leon Russell of Jane, Mo., Billie Jo Fields (Steve) of Garfield, Scott Russell (Deanna) of Jane.

A memorial service is set for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge, 1312 North Curtis Ave.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.