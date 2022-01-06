McDonald County Library News

Happy New Year from the McDonald County Library! The library starts the New Year with many new resources available for the residents of McDonald County.

The McDonald County Library is pleased to announce the launch of Brainfuse JobNow/VetNow. This versatile online service supports job seekers, veterans and their families with all stages of job searching, employment transition assistance, navigating the VA bureaucracy, preparing for standardized tests, and building marketable academic skills. JobNow/VetNow will be available to all patrons.

JobNow/VetNow includes the following features:

Live online navigators -- VetNow Navigators are trained to help veterans and families connect with valuable benefits and community resources such as housing, healthcare and education benefits.

Job tools -- Designed to help with all stages of the job-hunting process, VetNow's Job Tools feature career coaching, expert resume assistance, live interview preparation and much more.

Learning tools -- Users build academic skills and prepare for college with VetNow's array of tools, including LearnNow, a live skills tutoring and an extensive library of lessons, video tutorials and practice test, including SAT, ACT, HESI and more.

Adult learning center -- The adult learning center provides foundational, career-enhancing skills to job seekers. In addition, the adult learning center offers test preparation (including the GED and the USCIS citizenship test) and a unique academic skills center featuring live, online tutors.

To learn more about Brainfuse JobNow/VetNow please visit the library website at www.mcdonaldcountylibrary.org/catalogs.

The McDonald County Library has collaborated with the Freeman Ozark Center to bring awareness of behavioral health. In response to the nation's mental health crisis, Ozark Center will bring a free course of Mental Health First Aid training to McDonald County Library on Tuesday, Jan. 18. This groundbreaking skills-based course gives people the tools to identify, understand and respond to someone who might be struggling with a mental health or substance challenge and connect them with appropriate support and resources that are necessary.

You do not have to be an expert to know how to help others. After completing a two-hour, self-paced online course, First Aiders will participate in a 5.5 hour, in-person, instructor-led class. Following completion of training, you will receive certification as a Mental Health First Aider.

Classes are limited and you must pre-enroll to attend. Please call 417-347-7502 or email Steve Bearden at [email protected] for further additional information.

The McDonald County Library also offers a variety of programs throughout the entire year. For more information on library programs, please visit the library website at www.mcdonaldcountylibrary.org.

All programs at the McDonald County Library are free to attend.