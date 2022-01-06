Local Man Arrested In Connection With Burglary, Theft, Trespassing

MCDONALD COUNTY -- A local man has been arrested in connection with charges of burglary, theft or stealing, trespassing, and possession of a controlled substance after allegedly disturbing a family on its property on Christmas Day, according to a report from the McDonald County Sheriff's Office. And a check on Missouri Casenet reveals this to be the man's fifth arrest in as many months in connection with similar charges.

Deputies were dispatched to a call regarding a shirtless man with jeans, a red hat, and numerous tattoos beating on the back door of a family's home, demanding a drink of water. According to the sheriff's office report, the caller indicated that the man was excessively loud and threatening, scaring those inside the home.

When arriving at the property on Sycamore Lane, west of Anderson, the homeowner had managed to deter the man, and authorities were unable to immediately locate him, reports state.

A short time later, McDonald County deputies and Anderson officers located the man, identified as 36-year-old William Colvard, according to reports. Colvard was taken into custody and is being held at the McDonald County Jail in connection with charges of theft or stealing, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree burglary, and first-degree trespassing.

Reports state there have been similar instances in different parts of the county over the last two weeks but, at this time, authorities are unable to say whether Colvard may be responsible for the other occurrences.