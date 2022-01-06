High School Sports Take Us Back To Roots

It's easier than ever these days to shake your head and sigh when looking at the world of professional sports.

Take the NFL, by far our country's top dog in terms of popularity.

On Sunday, Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown literally quit on the Buccaneers during a game. Brown removed his helmet, jersey and shoulder pads and left the field in the third quarter. His antics on the way to the locker room speak for themselves. The 12-year veteran went from Super Bowl hero to team-abandoning zero in a matter of minutes.

Brown possesses a Hall of Fame resume as a pass-catcher but also has a long history of well-documented and serious personal problems. If Brown needs help sorting out his life, I hope he gets it.

Still, it boggles the mind to see the man throw away his NFL career. Scenes such as Brown's walkout widen the chasm between handsomely paid players and the fans who watch on TV or from the stands.

Brown is an extreme example.

But in the pros, it's increasingly about the money, individual glory, showboating and who has more followers on social media. For too many players, the wins and losses are secondary. Perhaps I shouldn't be critical. I'd like to think riches and fame wouldn't change me. I've never floated in that rarefied air, so I can't say.

I can say this: When in need of a break from out-of-control egos, go watch a high school game. Covering McDonald County teams for the past five months reinforced that idea for me.

You'll be treated to players giving their all, all the time. Whether hearing shoulder pads pop on a crisp Friday night, watching an outfielder dive for a sinking liner or seeing a guard take a charge, there's no doubting the sincerity of the efforts I've witnessed by the athletes in Anderson and the Southwest Missouri area.

The Mustangs have often succeeded. And they've fallen short, too. But even after a defeat, they're right back on the field, court or mat, ready to go again. Why do they compete? Maybe it's for love of the sport. Perhaps they seek a college scholarship, a letter jacket or simply to make their family proud.

Whatever the motivation, it's refreshing.

And it makes one remember that today's pro stars were yesterday's starry-eyed prep performers, walking around with big dreams dancing in their heads, hoping to make something of themselves.

When viewed in that light, perhaps the pros deserve a little understanding. Even Antonio Brown.

The next time you want to shake your head and sigh, buy a ticket to a high school game instead. Return to the roots of what sports are supposed to be about. You'll be glad you did.

-- Al Gaspeny started as a sports correspondent for the Arkansas Gazette in 1987. He's worked for newspapers, including The (Springdale, Ark.) Morning News and the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, as a writer, page designer, editor or supervisor for more than 30 years. Gaspeny graduated from the University of Arkansas with a journalism degree. The opinions expressed are those of the author.