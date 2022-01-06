Following His Passion: Young Auctioneer Working Hard At New Career

Tyler Sprenkle's preschool teacher told his mom that the little tyke would one day either be a politician or a preacher.

"I'm very long-winded," the 18-year-old said, laughing.

Sprenkle, who launched his auctioneer career just a few short months ago, has found his niche on hay wagons filled with family household goods.

It's a family affair for the Sprenkle family, with his girlfriend, Madi Parker, serving as clerk; Mom, Meghan, as cashier; friend Chris Payne, helping; and grandpa, brother and grandma running the concessions. His dad, Gerrod, fills in wherever needed, he added.

Sprenkle's girlfriend, who loves the job, has to stay on her toes and make sure everything is recorded correctly.

"She's how I make my money," Sprenkle said.

As the new auctioneer gets started, he looks to his friends and family for moral and physical support.

"It wouldn't be possible without my family," he said.

Sprenkle graduated from McDonald County High School in May, then signed up for an intense week of auctioneering school in Des Moines, Iowa, in late July.

The days were long, starting at 7 a.m., and ending around 7 or 8 at night. Participants then would break for supper. After that break, participants had the option to return to classes. Everyone did, and classes would end at 11 or midnight, he said.

The week-long training at Worldwide College of Auctioneering taught him how to talk fast, and also gave him an inside look at the operation. "There's a lot more about the business," Sprenkle said. "They taught us how to run a business, the dos and don'ts."

Everyone was pretty shy going into the training, but by the third day, it was a tight-knit bunch.

"It was very neat to see how the friendships developed,' he said.

Sprenkle soon set to work, purchasing a trailer and establishing his company, Sprenkle Auctioneering Service LLC, and lining up some business. He had his first auction in September, during the pouring down rain.

"I made it through the sale and I thanked them for staying with me," he said.

The next week, about half of those same people attended another sale he oversaw.

Some of those same people then attended a third auction he held.

"That makes me feel good that I've earned their trust."

Sprenkle has always been drawn to auctions. One of Sprenkle's early memories includes fun times at the events with family.

Sprenkle's mom, Meghan, said she and her husband are proud of Sprenkle's work ethic.

"We are very excited to see Tyler follow his dreams. He has had the love of auctions in him since a very young age," she said.

Sprenkle recalls those times with fondness.

"We went to a school carnival and I had my grandpa's permission to bid for him," he said. "When the other kids wanted to go and enjoy the carnival, I wanted to sit there and watch the auction. I was able to bid, and had fun running things up."

Sprenkle has taken that genuine love for auctions -- and for people -- to his new career. Sprenkle finds that other established auctioneers are lending a helping hand to the newcomer. Auctioneer Jamey Cope has taken him under his wing, providing valuable advice and helping him in a number of ways.

Sprenkle has quickly learned that auctioneering is a people business. Making connections, treating people right, working hard and being honest are the keys to success.

At his young age, he realizes the importance of treating people's belongings with respect.

"You have to be mindful that people may be selling their items, which could be 30 or 40 years old, to settle and resolve something," he said. "Those things may be priceless to them."

Getting soaking wet, becoming hoarse, and being dead-dog tired at the end of an auction is just par for the course.

Sprenkle said he's working hard now to plant the seeds, so his auctioneering will really take off in the spring.

He plans to follow several business principles to drive his business. One, in particular, will see him through, he said.

"Treat people the way you want to be treated," he said.

To reach Sprenkle, call 417-355-5749.