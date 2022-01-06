Filing Period Now Closed For Municipal Elections

Filing for open positions in the April 5, 2022, General Municipal Election began Tuesday, Dec. 7, and closed Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Available are offices from a variety of area school boards, local governments and water districts.

Absentee balloting begins Feb. 22 and must be submitted -- via mail, fax, or in-office -- by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23. Voters can apply to receive an absentee ballot from the county clerk's office either in person or by fax. After application forms are completed, they are to be returned to the county clerk's office for processing, after which an absentee ballot can be secured. For more information, call 417-223-7512.

Voters casting an absentee ballot must provide a legitimate reason for doing so. Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft's website lists the following as valid reasons for voting absentee:

– Absence on election day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote;

– Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability;

– Employment as an election authority, as a member of an election authority, or by an election authority at a location other than such voter's polling place; and

– Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained.

– Certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under sections 589.660 to 589.681 of safety concerns.

– For an election that occurs during the year 2020, the voter has contracted or is in an at-risk category for contracting or transmitting severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (covid-19).

Voters who are considered at-risk for contracting or transmitting covid-19 are those who:

– Are 65 years of age or older;

– Live in a long-term care facility licensed under Chapter 198, RSMo.;

– Have chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma;

– Have serious heart conditions;

– Are immunocompromised;

– Have diabetes;

– Have chronic kidney disease and are undergoing dialysis; or

– Have liver disease.

The following is a list of seats available on area boards of education. Names of the current incumbents are listed. All school board positions are for three-year terms unless otherwise noted.

• McDonald County School Board -- Frank Woods and Chris Smith. Woods has filed for re-election, while Chad Akins, Dewey Allgood, Steve Buckingham and Bob Campbell have also filed for election.

• Neosho School Board -- At the time of publication, city officials were not available to provide information on open positions.

• East Newton School Board -- Charles Cook and Judith Harper. Both have filed for re-election with no contest.

• Wheaton School Board -- At the time of publication, city officials were not available to provide information on open positions.

• Seneca School Board -- James Altic and Roger Marrs. Both have filed for re-election with no contest.

• Southwest R-V School Board -- Bobby Brooks and Patrick Wimsteatt. Both have filed for re-election, while Carolyn Amber Paulson has also filed for election.

Municipal openings with incumbent names are listed. All are for two-year terms unless otherwise noted:

• Anderson -- Mayor, Rusty Wilson; East Ward Alderman, Richard Cable and West Ward Alderman, David Roark. All have filed for re-election with no contest.

• Goodman -- North Ward Alderman, Sammy Jo Goodson and South Ward Alderman, Clay Sexson. Sexson has filed for re-election, while Nelson Watson and John Bunch have filed for North Ward Alderman.

• Lanagan -- All alderman positions are at-large. At the time of publication, city officials were not available to provide information on open positions.

• Noel -- North Ward Alderman, Linda Glendenning; South Ward Alderman, Joshua Manning; West Ward Alderman Faye Davis and Municipal Judge, Robert Barth. Davis and Barth have filed for re-election, while Reid Schmit has filed for West Ward Alderman and Feliberto Berrientos Jr. has filed for North Ward Alderman.

• Pineville -- Mayor, Gregg Sweeten; North Ward Alderman, Scott Dennis; South Ward Alderman, Shirley Alps; and Tax Collector, Kathy Underwood. Sweeten, Dennis, and Underwood have filed for re-election, while Connor Underwood has filed for South Ward Alderman.

• Southwest City -- East Ward Alderman, Gloria Armstrong, and West Ward Alderman, Shain Scott. Both have filed for re-election.

Rural water district positions are all for three-year terms, set up by sub-districts:

• Rural Water District No. 1 -- At the time of publication, officials were not available to provide information on open positions.

• Rural Water District No. 2 -- Sub-district 5, Terry Cox.

• Rural Water District No. 3 -- Sub-district 1, Dave Collingsworth; Sub-district 1, Jody Gilgen and Sub-district 3, Steve Graham.