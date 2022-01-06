Dowd Dynamite As Mustangs Roll





Cross Dowd drained nine 3-pointers and finished with 31 points as visiting McDonald County thrashed Carl Junction 85-50 on Monday night.

Dowd, a junior guard, hit his first six shots from beyond the arc as the Mustangs stormed out of the gate and led 34-12 after one quarter.

He finally missed from 3-point range on his seventh attempt, early in the second quarter. But by then, the Mustangs had complete control and were never threatened as they improved to 7-5 entering Tuesday night's game at Webb City.

Against Carl Junction, it was 48-26 at halftime and 78-46 after three. A running clock was used during the fourth quarter.

"Yes, that was the hottest shooting in a game from him," McDonald County coach Brandon Joines said of Dowd. "Obviously, his hot start generated energy for everyone. He rarely lacks confidence, and tonight was an opportunity to kick-start his and our second half of the season."

Three Dowd treys provided the spark as the Mustangs moved ahead 14-4. Then senior forward Eli McClain found 6-foot-10 senior Teddy Reedybacon open down low for an easy basket to go up 16-4. Carl Junction called a timeout and attempted to regroup.

McDonald County kept rolling. Senior guard Cole Martin made a corner 3, and Dowd sank two more from downtown, making the score 25-6. The beleaguered Bulldogs tried another timeout, but nothing they did stemmed the tide.

"We are very tough when we distribute the ball and worry about winning over getting credit," Joines said. "I think everyone had a chip on their shoulder after last Thursday [a 70-63 loss to Neosho] and came out with purpose."

McClain scored 15 points, followed by senior Pierce Harmon with 11 and junior Sterling Woods with 10. Martin added nine points and nine assists.

Joines cleared the bench as the Mustangs pulled away.

"Everyone was able to be involved in a great team performance," Joines said. "Our willingness to find the open man was on full display and can feed confidence moving forward."

Ky Warren paced Carl Junction (3-7) with 17 points.



