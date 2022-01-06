COURTESY PHOTO/Do you recognize this McDonald County WWII veteran? He received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and in return, he sent her a photo from his time in the service. This unidentified photo is number 61 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The McDonald County Historical Society is attempting to match names with these heroes faces in order to preserve a precious piece of local history. If you have any information, please contact Hazel Sheets with the McDonald County Library at 417-223-4489.

MCDONALD COUNTY -- Do you recognize this McDonald County WWII veteran? He received a silver dollar from Bonnibel Sweet and, in return, he sent her a photo from his time in the service. This unidentified photo is number 61 in the Bonnibel Sweet Album. The McDonald County Historical Society is attempting to match names with these heroes' faces in order to preserve a precious piece of local history. If you have any information, please contact Hazel Sheets with the McDonald County Library at 417-223-4489.

Print Headline: Do you recognize this WWII veteran?

