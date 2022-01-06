Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Curtis L. Daniels II. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on trailer/motor vehicle.

Molly C. Watson. Failed to display plates on trailer/motor vehicle.

Virginia M. Jansen. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Trenton D. Dunn. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Sara D. Crowe. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Teresa A. Leos. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Sam H. Luetje. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Landon W. Mason. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Kylee S. Davis. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Robert S. Lucas. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Trenton D. Dunn. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Allen R. Gregg. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Amanda K. Harris. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Robert Dean Leach. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Grover F. Elliott. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. David J. Divine. Suit on account.

Wilma M. Hoover vs. Patrick E. Tuggle. Small claims over $100.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Melissa Mazur. Contract -- other.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Ashlee Nicholas. Contract -- other.

State of Missouri:

Francisea Cosague. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Edward A. Sorenson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Michel J. Evans. Tampering with motor vehicle and DWI -- alcohol.

The following cases were heard:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Davy Brewer. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. James Devine. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments, LLC vs. Quendarius T. Sanford et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Alvin Hawkins. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

PYOD, LLC vs. Zeb Holland. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Veronica Jarvis. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Maxwell Mace. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Meegan Renee Deweese. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $256.

Jose L. Hercules Polanco. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Cory J. Hobbs. Sexual misconduct. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

William C. Kellogg. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Kenneth S. Lakey. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Khoa Luu. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Felonies:

Nathanial Newell Bowen. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.