This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Dec. 12

Brandon K. Garrett, 28, Anderson, failed to yield

Pete J. McCotry Jr., 36, Pineville, violation of order of protection for adult and DWI -- alcohol

Quinton Richmond Stanley, 25, Stella, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to register motor vehicle and failed to provide proof of insurance

Dec. 13

Tommy Raylee Eastburn, 53, Powell, probation/parole violation and sodomy or attempted sodomy

Christopher Paul House, 38, Neosho, non-support

Alexsandrea Lee Stoufer, 44, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

Sichok Xymon, 27, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Dec. 16

James Ronald Bettes 35, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Keisha Lynn Bowman, 24, Goodman, passing bad check

Dec. 17

Zackery Hadden Asbury, 23, Washburn, DWI -- alcohol

Andrew James Baldwin, 38, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended and possession of a controlled substance

Dec. 18

Rudolfo Elias Marroquin-Lopez, 30, Anderson, domestic assault and DWI -- alcohol

Dec. 21

Livingston Wolfe Alden, 22, Purdy, Mo., assault

Brayan Angel Apolonio, 25, Noel, probation violation and gave false information to officer

Jennifer Marie Ray, 43, Pineville, shoplifting

Jennifer Deanne Uhl, 55, Fayetteville, Ark., passing bad check

Dec. 22

Flavin Joseph, 33, Noel, out-of-state fugitive