This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Dec. 12
Brandon K. Garrett, 28, Anderson, failed to yield
Pete J. McCotry Jr., 36, Pineville, violation of order of protection for adult and DWI -- alcohol
Quinton Richmond Stanley, 25, Stella, driving while revoked/suspended, failed to register motor vehicle and failed to provide proof of insurance
Dec. 13
Tommy Raylee Eastburn, 53, Powell, probation/parole violation and sodomy or attempted sodomy
Christopher Paul House, 38, Neosho, non-support
Alexsandrea Lee Stoufer, 44, Noel, out-of-state fugitive
Sichok Xymon, 27, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
Dec. 16
James Ronald Bettes 35, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Keisha Lynn Bowman, 24, Goodman, passing bad check
Dec. 17
Zackery Hadden Asbury, 23, Washburn, DWI -- alcohol
Andrew James Baldwin, 38, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended and possession of a controlled substance
Dec. 18
Rudolfo Elias Marroquin-Lopez, 30, Anderson, domestic assault and DWI -- alcohol
Dec. 21
Livingston Wolfe Alden, 22, Purdy, Mo., assault
Brayan Angel Apolonio, 25, Noel, probation violation and gave false information to officer
Jennifer Marie Ray, 43, Pineville, shoplifting
Jennifer Deanne Uhl, 55, Fayetteville, Ark., passing bad check
Dec. 22
Flavin Joseph, 33, Noel, out-of-state fugitive