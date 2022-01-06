Anderson First Christian Church Offers 'Blessings Box'

PINEVILLE -- First Christian Church, located in Anderson, offers a "Blessings Box" for community members. The box, which currently contains diapers and non-perishable foods, has been offered by the church for five years.

Whitney Phillips, a pastor at First Christian Church, said the box is replenished through donations. Phillips said she has donated to the box, organized donations, and tried to inform the community about what the box has to offer.

Phillips said there is no limit to what community members can take, and that she, alongside other church members, wants to serve the community with the box.

"People within the community, and even sometimes myself, we all need a little help here and there," Phillips said. "I have some kids, and they were babies, and I know how hard it can be. So, with the diapers, I know that can be a huge blessing."

Phillips said the box often contains non-perishable foods such as pasta, beans and additional canned food. Phillips noted that, although the blessings box currently contains diapers, additional items are donated more randomly than foods.

John Allison, First Christian Church member, started the "Blessings Box," alongside other church members five years ago. Allison said they started the box as the church was receiving various food donations and wanted to share the donations with community members.

"Most of the time we just put non-perishable food in there," Allison said. "People in the community, they just come by and get food, whatever we have, and they're welcome to it."

Allison said church members, community members, and local businesses donated foods to the "Blessings Box," even offering frozen foods in the box in the winter.

"Our main goal is to help people out with food," Allison said. "We had an abundance of food, we did not want to throw anything away, that is something we do not want to do, and so this is a way for us to put it out there and just give it to whoever comes by in the community."

Phillips said anyone can donate to the "Blessings Box, and community members can place food directly in the box if they wish to donate. Any non-expired, non-perishable foods, excluding those in glass containers, can be donated.

Any community member is able to shop from the "Blessings Box" located outside of First Christian Church.