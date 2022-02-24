White Rock Fire Department Receives New Engines

Hard work is paying off for White Rock Fire Protection District officials.

Over the scope of the last three years or so, officials have diligently saved money for new equipment while board chairman Dan Moore conducted research and successfully submitted a grant.

All that has resulted in new equipment, which officials say will help them better serve the community.

On Monday, officials welcomed a new rescue engine at the station. The 1997 Sutphen Custom Pumper is a welcome upgrade and replaces the department's 1977 Alexis fire engine. The pumper's tank holds up to 750 gallons of water, according to a press release issued by the department.

Officials say they chose the multi-faceted truck because it has the capability to carry extrication, vehicle stabilization, rope, EMS rescue equipment and all firefighting tools.

Part of the new equipment arriving also includes two new brush trucks, which officials picked up on Friday. And a 3,000 gallon pumper tanker is on its way this spring.

White Rock Fire Chief Jason Bowman said the pumper tanker is a special order and paid for with a $285,000 Arkansas To Firefighters grant.

The other equipment is being purchased with funds that officials have saved since the fire protection district was established in 2019, Bowman said. The fire district establishment has significantly provided a tax base on which to build. The department is still limited by budget restraints, and grants help supplement that.

Plans for the equipment have been underway for some time, but material and labor shortages brought on by covid-19 slowed progress for the department.

Right now, the pumper tanker chassis is in Canada, delayed by the trucker situation.

"So they are trying to get it to the fire truck plant in Georgia," Bowman said.

Though officials are waiting on the final piece of equipment, they are excited to see their hard work finally come to fruition.

With three trucks on hand, officials are looking forward to the future, expanding their capabilities and planning for future growth.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg," Bowman said.