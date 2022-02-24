Senior Center Bake Sale To Be Held Today, Tomorrow

The Southwest City Senior Center is gearing up for its annual bake sale this Thursday and Friday.

Those wishing to sample the local flavors can shop the "pop-up bakery" at the Senior Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. either day.

A variety of homemade baked goods will be available, including but not limited to, cookies, brownies, cinnamon rolls, pies, cakes and fresh breads. Various portions at various price points ensure that there is something for everyone.

All proceeds will be used toward the general operating costs of the facility.

A fresh, hot lunch is served every day from 11:30 a.m. until noon and all are invited to join. The menu offers chicken casserole on Thursday and loaded baked potato soup on Friday.

Director Melissa Lance says, if inclement weather closes the Senior Center on Thursday or Friday, the Bake Sale will be rescheduled for the following Thursday and Friday.

Those wishing to donate a baked good to the sale may do so at 103 School Street.