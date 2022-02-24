RELIGION: Has Jesus Revealed Who He Is To You?

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, we wished a happy anniversary to Pastor Mark and Shelley Hall. Doug Cory greeted a full house and opened our service with prayer. Special prayers were requested for the Wayne Sherman family, Clyde Sherman, Debbie Powell, Goldie Hatfield, Pauline Brisco, Judy and Joe.

The children's Sunday school lesson was "Jonah and the Whale," taught by Terry Lett and Raye Deen Boyle. Tiffany Hazelton did children's church. The adult Sunday school lesson was "Future Seen," a study of Daniel 7:1-14. Although we cannot predict the future, believers can live with confidence knowing that God's kingdom is eternal. The key doctrine was, "God, in His own time and in His own way, will bring the world to its appropriate end."

Linda Abercrombie shared the devotional, "Thunderings and Lightenings," and read scripture from Revelation 8:4-5. "What do prayers look like if we could see them? Stand up for those we love and pray for those who hurt us. We can douse a fire of anger with a bucket of prayer."

The congregation joined voices in singing hymns of praise led by Karen Gardner, with Susan Cory at the piano. We enjoyed special praise music from Jerry Abercrombie, who sang "Prodigal Son," and Wayne Holly and Karen, who sang "Troublesome Times." Mitchell Lett asked God's blessing upon the offertory and he and Tyrel Lett served as ushers.

Our Pastor, Brother Mark Hall, brought us God's message, "On the Rock," with scripture and the words of Jesus from Mathew 16:13-19. As he read the verses, Brother Mark told us, "All the Bible is good, but the red letter scripture, the words of Jesus, is scripture that everyone needs to know. Jesus is the Christ, the Son of the living God. Today's perception of the church is different now in a lot of cases because of people's opinions. Do we really know what church is supposed to be?"

Brother Mark made four points as he talked about what the church is to be:

First, the church is Christ's people. Brother Mark said, "The church is made up of God's people. They come together with unity and love. God wants His children to live in unity and love just like we want our children to do."

Second, the church is Christ's possession. Brother Mark told us, "The church belongs to Christ. In Matthew 16:18, Jesus refers to 'My church' as His. It is not ours. We are to be obedient to Him. No one person is to run a church. There is no place in church for human power struggles. We are there to serve Christ."

Third, the church is Christ's project, then, now and forever. Brother Mark said, "Every project has a purpose -- to let people know who Jesus Christ is. We are to learn who Christ is. We need a burden for the lost. Another project for the church is that church isn't just a place to come to but a starting point for where we go." Brother Mark referred to Matthew 28:18-20, where Jesus tells us to "make disciples of all nations" and said, "That is God's project for His church. We are never out of church. It is a part of us and we should always have it set on 'go.'"

Fourth, the church is under God's protection. Brother Mark told us, "The gates of hell won't prevail against it. The scripture tells us that there will be tares in the wheat. Don't root them out or you will take the wheat with them. Let God do that. Get behind Jesus, not out in front of Him. We are under God's protection. Jesus will protect the church. Who do you say Jesus is? Jesus is the Christ. He is the Son of the Living God. Has God revealed who He is to you? Have you confessed that? Who do you say He is?"

Our hymn of invitation was "The Savior is Waiting." Ricky Williams gave the benediction.

