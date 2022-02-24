RELIGION: Encountering reality on a cross-country bus ride

Dad, a navy chaplain, was transferred to Spain in early January 1964. Mom and the kids returned to California. And, in May, high school graduation in Charleston, S.C. was behind me and I was headed for the west coast; and the country was in the middle of a squabble. It was late May of 1964.

I climbed aboard the bus just after midnight and settled into a seat three rows behind the driver. I was the only passenger.

I may have dozed on that 350-mile trek to Atlanta by way of Savannah, but sleep evaded me for I had never been in that part of our country before. We arrived in Atlanta after daybreak and the Atlanta bus depot was jammed. Pointing at a bus with a long line of people near it, the driver told me, "Son, you better make a bee-line to that bus right over there. Don't waste a second or you'll be here for most of the day." I thanked him and grabbed my suitcase.

I was the only passenger on the midnight run from Charleston to Atlanta, but the bus from Atlanta to New Orleans was as full as a sardine can. By the time I climbed aboard, only two seats were available: one in the middle of the bus near a white woman, the other in the back among black men. All eyes were on me as I walked to the back of the bus and sat down. Obviously, I didn't understand the depth of the deep-seated ethnic problems.

When the black man with a deep southern drawl told me that I couldn't sit there because that was the colored section, I informed him, probably louder than I should have, "This is America and I have the freedom to sit anywhere I choose!"

With mouths agape and eyes wide open, every head in the front half of the bus spun around toward the front! It was deathly silent for a few seconds as everyone contemplated the words that spewed forth from the mouth of a white 17-year-old boy in the midst of a group of black men.

In his deep southern drawl, the middle-aged man on my left said, "Ya could git awful hut if ya sit heah. Ya betta move on up front whea ya belong."

He was kind and was truly worried about my personal safety.

"I'll take my chances. I want to sit here with you."

It was obvious to everyone else on the bus that I didn't understand the implications of what the man meant, but in retrospect, I am sure several angels were protecting me.

On our trip that took us halfway across the country, that wise gentleman taught me, a naïve California teenager, a college course on the plight of black Americans -- a lesson I have never forgotten. Reading about it and seeing it on television is one thing but hearing it first-hand from a man who confronted it every day of his life is another. Ethnic prejudice is a curse, a manifestation of ignorance and unfounded pride.

The man and I shared about our lives -- he was 48 years old, I was 17 -- and both of our lives were forever changed. He never previously had a discussion with anyone who was not black. Oh, there were insults hurled. Anger and hatred manifested. But never an open discussion. He couldn't understand why a white kid would respect him and treat him as an equal.

In New Orleans, the bus emptied and would be cleaned prior to its return trip to the eastern seaboard.

I thanked the man for his kindness and for teaching me about his life. He didn't want to be seen shaking hands with me, because word would get around that he had defected. But he assured me that he greatly enjoyed my friendship and would no longer believe everything he was told about white people.

We disembarked and went separate ways; he went to visit relatives and I boarded the next Greyhound bus for San Diego. I enjoyed the remainder of the trip through south Texas, southern New Mexico, Arizona, and on into Southern Cal. Meditating for the next half of the trip about what I had learned, I dedicated my life to teaching truth, for it is truth that sets people free. See John 8:32-36.

Prejudice, in any direction and against any ethnic group, goes against the heart of God. Prejudice is not white against black, black against white, European against Oriental, or any other combination; it is ignorance and sin against both God and man.

-- S. Eugene Linzey is an author, speaker, and mentor. Opinions expressed are those of the author.