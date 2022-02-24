OPINION: Fire, Water Pause Living Of Two Old Towns

The Fire

The motive behind the discharging of two gunshots soon became all too clear. Those two shots fired at 11 p.m. in the small Southwest Missouri town of Rocky Comfort were intended to sound an alarm.

"Fire, the hardware store is on fire."

That alarm wasn't anything new to the folks who had called the Ozark town home, as over the past twenty years fires had far too often reduced to rubble many a building.

The fire started on the second floor of the hardware store owned by G.W. Roberts. The so-called business district of Rocky Comfort, as it was back in 1938, was, for the most part, a group of businesses situated on just one block of the small town. So it was that, as the fire spread, little could be done to prevent it from moving from one building to another.

The Milligan and Son Store and Warehouse was soon engulfed in flames. Those buildings were owned by Mrs. Josie Montgomery. The feed store operated by Milligan as well as Mr. E.M. Montgomery's entire inventory of canned tomatoes were lost to the flames.

The shoe repair shop owned by Bill Buttram could not be saved, although the estimated seventy-five folks in the bucket brigade tried as they may to stop the spread of the fire. It soon became apparent to all that their efforts were futile at best, but on that Friday night in October, nobody stopped passing those buckets of cold water from one person to the next.

The V.T. Ford hardware and merchandise store soon caught fire and those in attendance could do little more than watch in anguish as the building was soon reduced to ashes. Buckets of water were poured onto the smoldering ashes in an attempt to stop the hot bits of cardboard and wood from floating away and onto other buildings.

The Herrell and Lilly Dry Goods building was next. Those with buckets of water soon realized that those buildings already ablaze couldn't be saved so their efforts soon shifted to dousing with water those buildings which had not yet been burned. However, the dry goods store suffered the same fate as V.T. Ford's Hardware Store.

For some, the most tragic victim of the fire was the blacksmith shop. There came a moment when Fred Ridenour dropped his bucket of water and watched the fire as it consumed the shop where he earned a living. Others watched with him as the blacksmith shop and its contents burned.

The home of W.G. Roberts was completely destroyed and the heat from the blazing fire was so intense that the windows of the post office were broken.

When the morning came, some cried at the sight of that once prosperous block of businesses that was then in ruins. The smoke from the smoldering ashes fell upon the breeze and was wafted into the morning sky. For many, it seemed that the dreams of so many also floated away.

Nevertheless, most of the buildings were insured and, although the losses were estimated at more than $20,000, all the owners of the businesses, save one, were reimbursed. As it turned out, Milligan had not bothered to insure his business and its contents.

What remained of Rocky Comfort following the tragedy? Well, apparently a brick wall on the side of the Milligan Produce building prevented the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings. The Brown Service Station, a small café and the post office survived the October 1938 fire in Rocky Comfort.

The Water

It was the month of April. The small Ozark town in the southwest corner of Missouri was waking up from a winter's nap and everyone was getting ready for summer. Noel, often referred to as the "Christmas City" was a place where tourists from all over the Midwest vacationed in the warm summer months. The town of nine hundred or so residents had cafes, gift shops and most important of all to those guests, there was the river.

The warm slow-moving waters of Elk River were a lure for bathing-suit-clad tourists. Men, women and children swam in the water and paddled canoes as they floated from the neighboring town of Pineville back to Noel. The waters of the river were a source of income for many, and that summer-generated revenue would provide for them and their families for the entire year. The river was valued and appreciated but, in the springtime, the river could show its ugly side and, in the year 1941, that's just what it did.

McDonald County, and Noel in particular, saw the waters of Elk River once again leave its banks. It was said that the water levels had not risen to that level since 1883. Sure, the spring rains sometimes forced the water from the river and onto the farmer's fields but that spring the rains came with unusual frequency and ferocity.

The water fell from the sky in such volumes and in such a short time that flash flooding took many by surprise. It was reported that for one Friday night, and in a short period of time, seven inches of rain fell.

The once grass-covered fields were covered with ruts put there by the torrential rains. Where the soil was once soft and ready for seeding, those pastures were now filled with stones, gravel bars and all manner of debris.

The collapse of a dam on the outskirts of Noel allowed waves of water to flow onto the Pla-Daz Ranch washing away cabins. Houses were removed from their foundations and many of sound minds fled their homes before the rising water reached them. The once scenic and seemingly serene view of houses and businesses which stood alongside the river had vanished. In some cases, only a roof or two at best remained visible as evidence that a structure that was once there.

Noel's once picturesque and inviting Main Street bridge was under water and impassable. Only the very top of one guard rail could be seen and was the only proof that the bridge was there.

Noel wasn't the only town impacted by the raging waters. "Dad" Truitt reported that two of his Mt. Shira cabins that once stood alongside the roadway were lost. Oscar Talley of Lanagan found the remnants of his cabin on the banks of Indian Creek. Several of the buildings once located on the Fallis Resort Camp near Noel were presumed swept away and nowhere to be found.

The low-water bridge that once spanned Butler Creek in Noel was no longer visible. Noel had become isolated, allowing no entry or exit from the small town; and the waters continued to rise.

Jimmy DePriest reported that all but two cabins at Playmor Beach near Noel had been lost. The Porter Camp in Noel was under water and river water was on the floor of Roy Hill's Main Street Café. A once beautiful and profitable Noel-located resort owned by W.W. Luckibill and Louis Whit was completely under water. It was said that at its highest point Elk River was over a mile wide.

As is the case with floods, the waters rose and then retreated but the damage had been done. Some, but not all property owners, were able to remove the scattered debris and rebuild before the summer tourists came. The waters eventually found their way back into the quiet river, but the memories of the great flood lingered in the minds of those who had been stricken by the flood in the spring of 1941.

Much like Jekyll and Hyde, fire and water each have two sides. One side brings happiness, the other brings sorrow.

Stan Fine is a retired police officer and Verizon Security Department investigator who, after retiring in 2006, moved from Tampa, Fla., to Noel. Stan's connection to Noel can be traced back to his grandparents who lived most of their lives there. Stan began writing after the passing of his wife Robin in 2013. Opinions expressed are those of the author.